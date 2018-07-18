Oh, what a disaster this disaster movie is.
I argued with a friend of mine and fellow critic whether this is bad enough to be funny. I said it is and he said it isn’t. He sat scowling throughout the proceedings while I giggled quietly and tried unsuccessfully not to guffaw out loud at this movie that wants so desperately to be “Die Hard” but fails at every level (see what I did there?)
Dwayne Johnson stars as Will Sergeant, a security expert who has suffered a terrible injury previously. We see in a flashback that Will was a hostage negotiator in a situation that went south. He ended up in a hospital, where he met his wife, military surgeon Sara (Neve Campbell).
Now he is being hired to manage the security on The Pearl, a 3,500-foot building in Hong Kong that is the tallest in the world.
Sarah and the couple’s kids, one of whom has asthma (we know right away this will play a major part in what occurs), are staying on one of the floors of The Pearl, which is otherwise unoccupied.
Of course, a criminal element is involved. This band of baddies comes face-to-face with the family before they start a fire two floors below.
Of course, when the blaze begins, Will is gone. He becomes part of a mystery that involves the facility’s builder Zhao (Chin Han), who constructed the place with an incredibly sophisticated panic room (this is pretty cool to see).
A shoot-em-up combined with an old-fashioned disaster flick (think: “The Towering Inferno”) ensues.
I like Johnson. I think he’s an engaging performer. Still, even with his character's physique and almost super-human strength and agility, I never believed his cartoon-ish defiance of gravity or the odds that unfolds here – this pushes credibility far beyond what I’ve seen in the “Fast and Furious” movies.
One of my favorite parts of all this silliness was actress Hannah Quinlivan, who plays an assassin that's part of the criminal gang. She has a really cool haircut – a kind of stylish bob that covers one eye – and flips her hair every now and then just so she can show off how wonderfully it falls. (I didn’t blame her a bit.)
The dialogue contains references to duct tape that sound for all the world like a segment of “The Red Green Show,” along with some of the most inane lines delivered in any actioner this year.
If you must see Johnson in every one of his movies, then you may enjoy this. But despite his presence and all the noise, action and stunts, "Skyscraper" falls short