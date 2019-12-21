'Skywalker' is solid finale to 'Star Wars'

Porgs! Ewoks!
And those aren’t the only creatures to return in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” a solid finale to an ever-evolving story arc which, 42 years after the first film in 1977, still packs theaters.
J. J. Abrams co-wrote, co-produced and directed this one (as well as “The Force Awakens” in 2015). He does a fine job of connecting the dots throughout the from the previous films.
I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of seeing that “Star Wars” logo appear, nor will I tire of hearing the familiar refrain of the John Williams score, knowing seconds later I’ll see a scroll of explanatory text.
In this episode, the surviving Resistance once again goes up against the First Order.
Carrie Fisher (she died in 2016), who has top billing in the star credits, as Princess Leia … but I’m getting ahead of myself.
The story begins a year after “The Last Jedi.” There is Leia – this is no spoiler, because it’s in the trailers - with the help of unused footage from “The Force Awakens,” smart editing and maybe some CGI, with Rey (Daisy Ridley), the last Jedi.
Also on hand is Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the leader of the First Order and, as you probably remember, the son of Leia and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).
Billy Dee Williams returns as Lando Calrissian, who originally owned the Millennium Falcon. He’s a hoot to watch and it’s obvious he had a great time in a role bigger than what I anticipated.
This is Rey’s movie, but it’s also an ensemble piece, with Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron), Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, John Boyega as Finn and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.
This is an actioner, not a character-development tale, which presumes most of the viewers will have at least a passing acquaintance with most of the characters. My, is this a capable ensemble, delivering adventure and dialogue with conviction. I especially love the character of Kylo Ren because he is so tormented. Driver plays this character to perfection.
Battles are fought in every environment, with gorgeous cinematography throughout.
The theme of sacrifice is central, particularly in one heart-wrenching moment toward the end.
I love that all ages are seeing this saga play out. A generation that watched the “Star Wars” films completely on their phones joins a generation that stood in line for hours just to get inside the theater.
I embraced not only the film’s nostalgic take on its own origins and characters, but also the people with whom I have watched these films over the years.
It took me back. Going forward, there’s no doubt The Force will be with us for a long, long time.