'The Gentleman' provides smart, funny, violent tale of criminals

There’s something afoot.
I cleaned that up for the website and paper edition. Grownups who want to hear the new catch phrase for themselves will want to see “The Gentlemen,” a snappy, not-for-the-faint-of heart gangster yarn written and directed by Guy Ritchie, whose latest reminds me quite a bit of his “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”
The gangster yarn has a shell, then unfolds within that shell, transitioning back and forth from the two characters we meet at the beginning.
Ray (Charlie Hunnam) arrives home to find private investigator Fletcher (Hugh Grant) sitting in his house.
Fletcher more or less forces Ray to listen to his screenplay, even going so far as to demand Ray read lines with him at one point.
Fletcher has been keeping a close eye, and camera, on the doings of Mickey (Matthew McConaughey), who seems to have a hand in all the weed sales in England.
The happily married Mickey wants to sell his business and continue to live a life of leisure. But Mickey’s connections aren’t all friends — so offers, double crosses and violence result.
McConaughey is enjoyable as Mickey (although it’s not the same kind of role, I think he’s every bit as good as he was in his Oscar-winning lead in “The Dallas Buyers Club.”) He’s intense, calculating and just this side of manic: You never know just how long his fuse is.
Among the players in this cleverly written film is Coach, played by Colin Farrell, who has a great fight scene in which he takes on a bunch of young men in a public setting.
It’s Grant who steals many scenes, though, as the slimy bargainer who threatens Ray while simultaneously flirting with him.
There’s one action sequence involving a “paperweight” that everyone will be talking long after seeing the film. Golding portrays a gangster named Dry Eye and embodies every Asian stereotype possible. It’s odd that a film can have such well-written characters like Fletcher and one that’s so lazily constructed.
Like the crowd-pleaser “Knives Out,” still playing in theaters, this one is sure to keep you guessing. Remember “Knives Out” is rated PG-13 and this is “R” — the foul language pummels the ears while the characters, likewise, are pummeled.
The action is wonderfully directed, and will appeal to fans of Quentin Tarantino films as well as the “John Wick” franchise.
I appreciate movies that reference themselves as movies, and Ritchie does that to good effect here, right down to the mention of a sequel.
I hope Ritchie wasn’t kidding.