'The Gentleman' provides smart, funny, violent tale of criminals

The happily married Mickey wants to sell his business and continue to live a life of leisure. But Mickey’s connections aren’t all friends — so offers, double crosses and violence result.

McConaughey is enjoyable as Mickey (although it’s not the same kind of role, I think he’s every bit as good as he was in his Oscar-winning lead in “The Dallas Buyers Club.”) He’s intense, calculating and just this side of manic: You never know just how long his fuse is.

Among the players in this cleverly written film is Coach, played by Colin Farrell, who has a great fight scene in which he takes on a bunch of young men in a public setting.

It’s Grant who steals many scenes, though, as the slimy bargainer who threatens Ray while simultaneously flirting with him.

There’s one action sequence involving a “paperweight” that everyone will be talking long after seeing the film. Golding portrays a gangster named Dry Eye and embodies every Asian stereotype possible. It’s odd that a film can have such well-written characters like Fletcher and one that’s so lazily constructed.