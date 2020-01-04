'The Grudge' is first 'January junk' offering

The phrase “January junk” has been around for a long time.
It refers to less-than-stellar films the studios recognize as not being good enough to compete in awards competitions.
So these movies aren’t released in the fall or early winter, along with contenders for Academy Awards and other film competitions. They appear on theater screens in January.
Here’s the first of the lot for 2020.
If you think you’ve heard of “The Grudge” before, you’re correct. Originally a Japanese horror film, the remake of the movie, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which was a hit back in 2004. There were two sequels, one released in theaters and the other on DVD, as well.
The idea here is that Fiona Landers (Tara Westwood) comes home to her family and brings the paranormal curse along with her to her family.
Now the movie jumps forward to Detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough, “Birdman,”) a widow with a young son who starts afresh in a new town.
You have free articles remaining.
She comes across a body in the woods near 44 Reyburn Avenue, the address of a house so creepy her partner Detective Goodman (Demián Bichir, “The Hateful Eight”) refuses to enter it.
Other people involved in mysterious deaths connected to the house are real-estate agents Peter (John Cho, “Searching”) and Nina (Betty Gilpin, “Isn’t It Romantic?”) Spencer along with an older couple Faith (the wonderful Lin Shaye, well-known for the “Insidious” movies) and William (Frankie Faison, television’s “The Village.”)
When creepy stuff begins to happen to Muldoon, she becomes obsessed with finding out the truth about the house and the entities that may be attached to it. She begins to lose sleep while she investigates what happened through the years.
Once again, one of the most persistent entities is a young woman with long hair, a sort of icon of these films.
Essentially, this is a movie with a bunch of jump scares. It never becomes interesting because you’ll know when the “Boo!” moments will occur while the film moves back and forth in time.
This offers an excellent cast, including Jacki Weaver, who twice has been nominated for an Oscar, as a woman visiting the older couple to advise a spouse about helping his partner to her death.
As usual, in below-average horror flicks, characters make bewildering or dopey decisions to keep the story moving along.
For gore hounds, there are a few “Ew!”-inducing moments, including one in a kitchen and several others that will make you cringe even though you can see them coming.
This feeble entry in the franchise starts the year off with a lot of gruesome images and not much more.