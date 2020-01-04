'The Grudge' is first 'January junk' offering

The phrase “January junk” has been around for a long time.

It refers to less-than-stellar films the studios recognize as not being good enough to compete in awards competitions.

So these movies aren’t released in the fall or early winter, along with contenders for Academy Awards and other film competitions. They appear on theater screens in January.

Here’s the first of the lot for 2020.

If you think you’ve heard of “The Grudge” before, you’re correct. Originally a Japanese horror film, the remake of the movie, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which was a hit back in 2004. There were two sequels, one released in theaters and the other on DVD, as well.

The idea here is that Fiona Landers (Tara Westwood) comes home to her family and brings the paranormal curse along with her to her family.

Now the movie jumps forward to Detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough, “Birdman,”) a widow with a young son who starts afresh in a new town.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}