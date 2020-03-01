'The Invisible Man': What you can't see can scare the daylights out of you

Her own sister (Harriet Dyer, television’s “The Other Guy”) doesn’t even believe her and begins to question her stability.

Along the way, you’ll see a shadow of a man wearing a hat as well as a hospital patient wrapped in gauze that will remind you of the story’s film and book origins.

Moss is wonderful in this role. In every scene, you can hear and see her physical breakdown while she comes closer and closer to hysteria. Watch her eyes while she pleads with James and tries to convince Sydney that she, Cecilia, is not the one who has struck the girl.

In the meantime, I love the way the characters interact with each other, whether they are family or friends who have become family. You can see the support in the eyes and the interchange of glances from those around Cecilia, but you also can see the beginnings of doubt and not a little fear as she begins to unravel.

Special effects, instead of having that “Look what I can do!” overwrought quality that detracts from so many movies, are realistic and used only as necessary to heighten suspense.

Finally, the “January junk” is transitioning to worthwhile spring movies and, eventually, the blockbusters of summer.

It's well worth (not) seeing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.