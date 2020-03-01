You won’t be able to take your eyes off “The Invisible Man.”
What you can’t see can scare the daylights out of you.
“The Invisible Man” proves that over and over in this reboot that’s also a clever nod to its film predecessors and the original novel by H. G. Wells. Its themes about psychological horror wonderfully contemporary.
Screenwriter/director Leigh Whannell, of “Saw” fame, has created a smart, suspenseful film that moves briskly and keeps you guessing up until the finale.
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale” series) stars as Cecilia, a woman whose partner tries to control her at every turn. Ultimately, she becomes terrified of him, and hides out with trusted friends: police detective James (Aldis Hodge, “Brian Banks”) and his teenage daughter Sydney (Storm Reid, “A Wrinkle in Time.”)
She remains jumpy and on high alert, even after she is informed her former partner Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, “Going the Distance”) — an optics genius — has died and left her millions.
You have free articles remaining.
Her insistence that she can “feel” Adrian around her, and that he has invented some sort of device that allows him to become invisible, leads those closest to her to think she is losing her mind. Bit by bit, physically and mentally, the disheveled Cecilia begins to unravel, until her pleadings begin to sound like the rantings of a madwoman.
Her own sister (Harriet Dyer, television’s “The Other Guy”) doesn’t even believe her and begins to question her stability.
Along the way, you’ll see a shadow of a man wearing a hat as well as a hospital patient wrapped in gauze that will remind you of the story’s film and book origins.
Moss is wonderful in this role. In every scene, you can hear and see her physical breakdown while she comes closer and closer to hysteria. Watch her eyes while she pleads with James and tries to convince Sydney that she, Cecilia, is not the one who has struck the girl.
In the meantime, I love the way the characters interact with each other, whether they are family or friends who have become family. You can see the support in the eyes and the interchange of glances from those around Cecilia, but you also can see the beginnings of doubt and not a little fear as she begins to unravel.
Special effects, instead of having that “Look what I can do!” overwrought quality that detracts from so many movies, are realistic and used only as necessary to heighten suspense.
Finally, the “January junk” is transitioning to worthwhile spring movies and, eventually, the blockbusters of summer.
It's well worth (not) seeing.