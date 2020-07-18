'The Old Guard' is smart, diverse 'superhero' saga

When a young Marine is killed in a quick and brutal manner, she is surprised to awaken with barely a scratch. Nile (KiKi Layne, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) can’t figure out what’s going on. So Andy, with zero sugar-coating, explains to the younger woman she will outlive everyone she ever has loved or known, and will be injured and “die” over and over again for years and years to come.

The story’s diversity is welcome without feeling forced – director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love and Basketball” does a great job with character development and action sequences both.

Theron is so much fun in her action roles — you can add this one to the likes of “Atomic Blonde” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Hers are some of the best action sequences of the year.

There’s an interesting villain, too. Harry Melling (he’s Dudley in the “Harry Potter” movies) is a pharmaceutical CEO who wants to use the warriors in an, uh, unconventional way.