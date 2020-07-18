'The Old Guard' is smart, diverse 'superhero' saga

There’s a little bit of “Highlander” in this, along with a smidgen of, believe it or not, “Tuck Everlasting.”
Immortality, or at least living for centuries, is one of the aspects of “The Old Guard” that makes it so fascinating.
The story is based on a series of comics from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. To give you some idea of its grit, it’s published by Image Comics — maybe you’ve heard of “The Walking Dead?”
What I thought would be just another superhero-type comic adaptation had me engaged almost from the get-go. Each of the characters is memorable, tormented and driven. And you can’t find a better ensemble than this one.
Charlize Theron stars as Andy, the leader of a group of near-immortal warriors who travel the globe to intercede on humanity’s behalf.
Also part of the troupe is Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts, “The Drop” and “The Mustang,”) as well as two men named Joe and Nicky (Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli) whose love has lasted throughout eons.
When a young Marine is killed in a quick and brutal manner, she is surprised to awaken with barely a scratch. Nile (KiKi Layne, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) can’t figure out what’s going on. So Andy, with zero sugar-coating, explains to the younger woman she will outlive everyone she ever has loved or known, and will be injured and “die” over and over again for years and years to come.
The story’s diversity is welcome without feeling forced – director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love and Basketball” does a great job with character development and action sequences both.
Theron is so much fun in her action roles — you can add this one to the likes of “Atomic Blonde” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Hers are some of the best action sequences of the year.
There’s an interesting villain, too. Harry Melling (he’s Dudley in the “Harry Potter” movies) is a pharmaceutical CEO who wants to use the warriors in an, uh, unconventional way.
When someone as skeptical as I was going in to say I’m ready for a sequel as soon as it was over speaks volumes. This is a new kind of comic-book adaptation and a different kind of superhero spin, with less focus on superpowers and CGI battles than the heartbreak of living so long. It humanizes the characters, makes us feel for them, and makes us want to see more of their individual stories, both historical and contemporary.
I’m hoping in the sequel — are you listening, Netflix? — we’ll learn even more about these likable characters. And of course we’ll need some action served up right along with that.
