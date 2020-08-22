Unhinged' stars Russell Crowe in cathartic actioner about road rage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If “Silence of the Lambs” and “Duel” had a baby, it would be “Unhinged,” a violent B-movie with the perfect tension for COVID-19-era viewers … especially those in an area where recent storms have frayed the last nerves of even the most patient Quad-Citians.

I went “home” — Cinemark, Davenport — for the first time since March. I wore a face cover, as did everyone else in the theater on staff and in audiences. Far away from anyone else, I sat in my favorite D-Box seat so I could thrill to the numerous vehicle crashes and character fights.

Two weeks ago, after the storm delivered devastation and non-working traffic lights, I watched rage build up in drivers forced to yield at busy intersections. I felt it too — almost a contagion within a contagion — while I tried my best to navigate streets, many blocked by fallen trees and debris.

Would I have enjoyed this movie about road rage had it opened at a different time? I can’t answer that. But I can say I had a great time watching Oscar winner Russell Crowe “unleash hell” in a far different way than his character did in “Gladiator.”