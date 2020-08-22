Unhinged' stars Russell Crowe in cathartic actioner about road rage

If “Silence of the Lambs” and “Duel” had a baby, it would be “Unhinged,” a violent B-movie with the perfect tension for COVID-19-era viewers … especially those in an area where recent storms have frayed the last nerves of even the most patient Quad-Citians.
I went “home” — Cinemark, Davenport — for the first time since March. I wore a face cover, as did everyone else in the theater on staff and in audiences. Far away from anyone else, I sat in my favorite D-Box seat so I could thrill to the numerous vehicle crashes and character fights.
Two weeks ago, after the storm delivered devastation and non-working traffic lights, I watched rage build up in drivers forced to yield at busy intersections. I felt it too — almost a contagion within a contagion — while I tried my best to navigate streets, many blocked by fallen trees and debris.
Would I have enjoyed this movie about road rage had it opened at a different time? I can’t answer that. But I can say I had a great time watching Oscar winner Russell Crowe “unleash hell” in a far different way than his character did in “Gladiator.”
The film begins with a montage of urban violence, with newscasts about road rage and violence. We see Crowe as the unnamed villain break into a home, set it ablaze, then drive off after apparently killing its residents.
Meanwhile, Rachel (Caren Pistorius, “Gloria Bell”) is going through a divorce and trying to raise her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman, “Child’s Play”) alone.
Caught in a snarl of traffic, Rachel honks at the distracted and disturbed man, only to have him pull up beside her and Kyle and ask for an apology.
He becomes so irate he begins to track her down, and uses clever methods to track and torment her while he threatens the lives of her loved ones.
Crowe has a field day with this brute, imbuing his character with a rage more terrifying non-human monsters in science-fiction and horror movies. Just the way he looks at his victims is enough to give you chills, and while his murderous rampage continues we can tell he will be all but impossible to stop.
Director Derrick Borte (“London Town”) keeps the pace swift while the tension builds and vehicles crash.
It’s not a movie for audiences who enjoy brain teasers, but it’s smart enough to keep us guessing and violence shocking enough to elicit “Ew!” from viewers.
It’s a cathartic welcome back to the big screen for those of wondering just how long 2020 will continue to try our patience.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!