Violent, darky comic 'Birds of Prey' flies in with female empowerment

• The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Wimnstead, “10 Cloverfield Lane,”), an assassin with a crossbow.

• Renee (Rosie Perez,) an alcoholic cop.

Harley eventually becomes the owner of a hyena. She finds she has few other friends; rather, most of Gotham seems to want her dead for reasons told with great wit in comic-strip-type panels.

Robbie was the best thing about “Suicide Squad” a few years back. That movie was rated PG-13. Under the marvelous direction of Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, who gave us the marvelous “Bumblebee,” all this needs is its “R” rating to really cut loose.

The message? These women don’t need men to come and save them. They can do it on their own by working together, thank you very much. It’s the woman who rescue each other.

Tone-wise, “Birds of Prey” has quite a bit in common with the also-“R”-rated “Deadpool.” It’s every bit as gritty and full of glorious imagery: Watch all the colors and eye-catching details that abound when Harley makes her way through a marketplace.