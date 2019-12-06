'Waves' is contemporary tragedy about family in crisis

This beautifully directed drama about a family in Florida boasts outstanding performances and lots of food for thought.
The first few minutes of the film are dizzying, and they’re meant to be. Its focus is a teenager with a rich, fulfilling life. “Waves” stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce”) as Tyler, an athlete who is the son of well-to-do suburban parents.
Tyler is an accomplished student who’s good in academics, wrestling and also is a musician. Although he parties on the weekends and enjoys time with his girlfriend Alexis (Alexa Demie, “Mid90s”), he has serious aspirations. He works himself almost sick to stay in terrific shape so he can be a successful wrestler. He’s encouraged by his strict father Ronald (Sterling K. Brow,) who will stand for nothing but the best.
Tyler’s mother is Catherine (Renee Elise Goldsberry, “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”) who thinks Ronald pushes their son too hard.
Tyler’s quiet younger sister Emily (Taylor Russell, television’s “Lost in Space”) pretty much takes a back seat to her popular, gregarious brother.
But Tyler’s life isn’t as perfect as it first appears. He has a secret he keeps from his parents: He has suffered a terrible injury, and he’s in almost constant pain. He doesn’t want to disappoint his father or give up his wrestling career, so in private he tries to treat the pain himself.
Then we listen in while he and Alexis have a serious talk (this isn’t a spoiler – it’s part of the trailer), we understand another, possibly even more upsetting, secret is creating an emotional powder keg within Tyler. When it explodes, the results are devastating.
And that’s just the first half of the movie.
I love the way screenwriter/director Trey Edward Schultz (“It Comes at Night”) helms this film, sometimes giving us a montage of flashes into moments of Tyler’s life. Never did I expect the first half of the film to “end” the way it does, nor is the transition to the character of Emily an expected one.
Russell is a marvel as the hurting, haunted sibling who isolates herself from her family and her classmates until she receives tentative interest from Luke (Lucas Hedges, who also stars in “Honey Boy” in a neighboring theater) as a goodhearted guy who may become her confidante.
The Oscar-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed the score for “The Social Network,” have created another incredible score, reflecting emotions from intense foreboding to relief and hope.
This isn’t a documentary, but there are so many truths in this drama with tragedy at its core.