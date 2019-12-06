'Waves' is contemporary tragedy about family in crisis

This beautifully directed drama about a family in Florida boasts outstanding performances and lots of food for thought.

The first few minutes of the film are dizzying, and they’re meant to be. Its focus is a teenager with a rich, fulfilling life. “Waves” stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce”) as Tyler, an athlete who is the son of well-to-do suburban parents.

Tyler is an accomplished student who’s good in academics, wrestling and also is a musician. Although he parties on the weekends and enjoys time with his girlfriend Alexis (Alexa Demie, “Mid90s”), he has serious aspirations. He works himself almost sick to stay in terrific shape so he can be a successful wrestler. He’s encouraged by his strict father Ronald (Sterling K. Brow,) who will stand for nothing but the best.

Tyler’s mother is Catherine (Renee Elise Goldsberry, “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”) who thinks Ronald pushes their son too hard.

Tyler’s quiet younger sister Emily (Taylor Russell, television’s “Lost in Space”) pretty much takes a back seat to her popular, gregarious brother.

