In case you missed it, the season of music festivals is upon us.
Whether you want to stick to local events or you're up for a short drive to Iowa City, Maquoketa or Des Moines, there's plenty of music festival fun to be had.
Read on for 13 festivals to check out this summer.
1. Dawn and On festival
Dawn and On, a one-day music festival, is back for its fourth year on Saturday, July 7 outside Len Brown's North Shore Inn on the banks of the Rock River in Moline. The musical lineup includes Jenny Lynn Stacy and The Dirty Roosters, Bees, Still Shine, Condor & Jaybird , Fox Crossing String Band, The Big Wu, Family Groove Company, JC Brooks Band and The Dawn. There will also be local food and craft vendors and craft beer. Festivities start at 11 a.m. Saturday. A pre-party is set for Friday evening at Bent River Brewing Company in Rock Island. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Illinois Quad-Cities Chapter of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
2. Lady Liberty
Celebrate Fourth of July with a mini-music festival at Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa. This year's Barn on the Fourth has been billed "Lady Liberty," and features an all-female lineup including headliner Lissie, Esme Patterson, Becca Mancari and Liz Moen. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa, Iowa. Tickets cost $20 and available at codfishholllowbarnstormers.com.
3. Mississippi Valley Blues Fest
The Mississippi Valley Blues Fest is set for July 6-7 at the bandshell in LeClaire Park on Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The lineup Friday, July 6, includes a tribute to Ellis Kell, the Kris Lager Band and Walter Trout. Music starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and the lineup features the Peña Brothers, Anthony "Big A" Sherrod, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Shaun Murphy and Jonny Lang. Advanced tickets cost $15 for Friday, $25 for Saturday, and $35 for a two-day pass. On June 30, prices go up to $20 for Friday, $30 for Saturday and $45 for a two-day pass. For more info, visit mvbs.org.
4. 80/35 music fest
If you're up for a drive to Des Moines, then be sure to check out the 80/35 music festival, which in its 11th year features headliners Kesha and Phantogram. A total of 46 acts will perform on July 6 and 7 at Western Gateway Park in Des Moines. Tickets cost $52 for one day and $85 for a two-day pass. For more info, visit 80-35.com.
5. Camp Euforia
Back for its 15th year, Camp Euforia is set for July 12-14 in Lone Tree, Iowa. The lineup includes Eufórquestra, a group originally from Iowa City that’s based in Fort Collins, Colorado, The Candymakers, The Maytags and Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts. A pass for Saturday costs $70, a two-day pass costs $100 and a three-day pass costs $125. For more info, visit campeuforia.com.
6. Bix Street Fest
Before and after the fun of running or walking the Quad-City Times Bix 7, enjoy the Bix Street Fest, which will bring music to two stages in downtown Davenport on July 27-29.
7. Newbo evolve
In its first year, newbo evolve is bringing headliners Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 3-5. Other performers, creators and innovators on the lineup are Clint Harp, who is the carpenter on HGVT's "Fixer Upper," model/entrepreneur Candice Huffine and Adam Rippon, a figure skater who competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics. A three-day past costs $375. Maroon 5 and Kelly Clarkson will perform at an outdoor venue at 1620 2nd St. SE, Cedar Rapids. To only attend the Maroon 5 concert on Saturday, Aug. 4 tickets cost $70. Tickets for the Kelly Clarkson concert cost $54.50. For more info, visit gocedarrapids.com/newboevolve.
8. Hinterland Music Festival
9. Fine 2Day Fest
Susto, a band from Charleston, South Carolina, has made a bit of a second musical home in the Quad-Cities and specifically Codfish Hollow, the barn-turned music venue in Maquoketa. To celebrate the end of touring for the group's album, "& I’m Fine Today," Susto will headline a two-day festival at Codfish Hollow with other bands from Charleston including The Artisanals, Human Resources, Crab Claw and Babe Club. The fest is set for Aug. 10-11. Tickets are $20 per day and available at ticketfly.com.
10. Tribute to Bix
The Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival will return to the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, this year. It’s set for Aug. 2-4 and features an array of jazz musicians. Other musicians will be playing at LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. For more information, visit bixsociety.org.
11. Back Road Music Fest
The Back Road Music Festival is back for its fifth year and is set to bring top country names such as Josh Turner, Chase Bryant, High Valley and Ashley McBryde to Galva, Illinois, on August 11. Tickets, $40, are available at thebackroadmusicfestival.com.
12. Alternating Currents
Armed with headliner Dr. Dog, a psych rock band from Philadelphia, Alternating Currents is slated to return for its second year on Aug. 23-26 and will feature a variety of music, film, comedy and arts events at multiple indoor and outdoor venues in downtown Davenport. Dr. Dog will play on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Adler Theatre. For more info, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.
13. GARP
Garp, a two-day music festival featuring performances both nights by Nathaniel Rateliff, will return for its third year to Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa on Sept. 28-29. A full lineup is expected to be announced later this summer.