Music Guild to audition for 'Spamalot,' 'Mamma Mia' and 'Matilda' Feb. 14-23

Quad City Music Guild will hold auditions for its summer season this weekend and next at the Prospect Park Theater, 1584 34th Ave., Moline.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, will be kids’ auditions only for “Matilda: The Musical," for ages 8-16 only. “Matilda” auditions continue 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 15, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22. It will be directed by Heather Beck.

The August 2020 show, done last August at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre, is based on the popular Roald Dahl book, about a little girl who uses stories to escape the torments and struggles of her young life. During this musical, filled with catchy songs and dance numbers, we take a trip through Matilda’s life and imagination, according to Music Guild’s summary.

Auditions for “Spamalot” will be 12:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Performances will be in June, directed by Mike Turczynski.

