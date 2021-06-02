 Skip to main content
3 Doors Down heading to The Rust Belt
3 Doors Down heading to The Rust Belt

Brad Arnold, lead singer with 3 Doors Down, will bring the band to The Rust Belt in East Moline on Sept. 10.

 John Schultz

The band behind the hit song “Kryptonite” is heading to The Rust Belt this fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

3 Doors Down will tour the U.S. starting in late June and hit The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave, East Moline, on Sept. 10, according to a news release. They will perform their debut album, “The Better Life,” in its entirety for the first time, along with their other hits.

The rock band will be joined at The Rust Belt by country singer and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 4.

The rock group 3 Doors Down performed on stage, Thursday, August 4, 2016, during the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.

