311 to perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort

311 will perform Sept. 10 at Rhythm City Casino Resort. 

 CONTRIBUTED

Rock band 311 will head to Davenport this fall as part of its 27-show tour. 

311 will perform 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. 

Ticket prices range from $40-$65 and are available for purchase at the Rhythm City Casino Resort website. VIP packages are also available for $75, which include a screen print tour poster, a pair of socks, an enamel pin, patch and first entry into the venue. The VIP package does not include a ticket to the concert.

Founded in 1990 in Omaha, the 311 presents a mix of rock, reggae, rap and funk. The five-person group has performed around 2,000 shows across 27 countries. 

