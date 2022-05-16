311 to perform at Rhythm City Casino Resort

Rock band 311 will head to Davenport this fall as part of its 27-show tour.
311 will perform 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Ticket prices range from $40-$65 and are available for purchase at the Rhythm City Casino Resort website. VIP packages are also available for $75, which include a screen print tour poster, a pair of socks, an enamel pin, patch and first entry into the venue. The VIP package does not include a ticket to the concert.
Founded in 1990 in Omaha, the 311 presents a mix of rock, reggae, rap and funk. The five-person group has performed around 2,000 shows across 27 countries.