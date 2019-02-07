Pentatonix, the Grammy-award winning a capella group who won the third season of NBC's "The Sing-Off" in 2011, is coming to the Quad-Cities.
They will play a show on June 22 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline as part of a 45-date world tour kicking off on May 11.
Pentatonix won three Grammys in three consecutive years, starting in 2014 when they won in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella category for their version of "Daft Punk." They won in the same category in 2015 for their cover of "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy." In 2016, they won a Grammy in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their version of Dolly Parton's classic song, "Jolene."
The tour include stops at The Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Pentatonix will be joined on tour by pop singer/songwriter Rachel Platten as a special guest.
Tickets go on sale to the public at noon local time on Friday, Feb. 15 and will be available at www.ptxofficial.com.