A hot, sweet new Q-C band will debut its blend of “electro-rock and gothy sugary pop” Friday, Dec. 28 at Rozz Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
Hot Candy Idols – headed by Jon Burns and Count Jabula – will perform on a 9 p.m. bill with Samson and the Nite, and Memorywerks Musik. Admission is $5-$10. The first Hot Candy Idols CD (a mix of synthesizers, drum machines, and electric guitar that straddle the lines between punk, goth, industrial, and rock) will be available for sale.
The new venture started when Count Jabula joined with Burns from Centaur Noir on a new project. The two had met years before when Burns helmed local punk band Meth and Goats and Count Jabula was the vocalist and ringleader for Human Aftertaste.
“With a mutual love for showmanship and the absurd, these two fixtures of the Quad-Cities scene for the last quarter century set upon creating a new group that would meld each other's styles and love for electronic-based rock 'n' roll songwriting,” Burns, of Moline, said in a recent release.
“Surrounding a common theme of all things sweet and decadent, the album peaks its head to the other side into a nether world of obsession and dark dissolution,” it says, noting the band features Q-C guitarist Chad Gooch (Tambourine, Humans).
Not a lot is known about the true identity of Count Jabula, Burns said, claiming he “surfaced some time around the turn of the century seemingly out of nowhere. An avid NASCAR enthusiast, he is said to have been raised somewhere near the Devil's Triangle, an unincorporated stretch of land somewhere near where East Moline, Silvis, and Carbon Cliff all meet,” Burns' release said.
“Some rumors say he was found as a toddler wandering around out on old Route 5 left behind after a traveling carnival rolled through town,” he said. “This is all just stuff that I've heard, but it might explain a lot about the guy. Singing a bunch of weird gothy carnival music all about candy and sweets. I just helped him write these songs and I'm playing keyboards and doing backing vocals live. I don't know much else about the dude.”
A 2014 article at maximumink.com described Human Aftertaste as mixing “punk rock, electro, costumes, skits, delightful vulgarity, and a canned meat one level below spam into a ridiculous rock n’ roll performance art part
Sean Moeller wrote for the Quad-City Times in 2006 that “Human Aftertaste is a perverted form of absolute chaos, sexual innuendos and raunchiness. It’s one surprise after another, in musical form and on display whenever the group takes the stage.
“It’s got a reputation for covering its crowds with unidentified goo and for entertaining the pants off of them all at the same time. They take all matters past the line of good taste.”
For more information on the new band, visit facebook.com/hotcandyidols/?ref=br_rs.