Watch for a Quad-City area native at this weekend's Grammy Awards.
The country/rock singer-songwriter Margo Price, from Aledo, Ill., is nominated for Best New Artist. It's the singer's first Grammy nomination and comes more than a year after Price released her second album "All American Made," which came came out in October of 2017. Her debut album, "Midwest Farmer's Daughter," came out in 2016.
Shortly after learning she had received a Grammy nod, Price tweeted, "Somebody pinch me. Still in shock over here..."
Several of Price's songs reference her roots, including when she sings about her father losing the family farm on "Hands of Time."
She sings: "I want to buy back the farm/And bring my mama home some wine/And turn back the clock on the cruel hands of time."
After studying at Northern Illinois University, Price moved to Nashville, Tenn., where she has lived for 16 years. Success didn't come quickly.
"I moved to Nashville almost 16 years ago with a dream and a cheap guitar," Price tweeted last month, after seeing a photo of herself on a billboard in Nashville. "I worked every dead end job and played every dive bar in town,"
In the past few years, Price has appeared as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” and shared stages with Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn.
She last performed in the Quad-Cities in Oct. 2017, when she opened up for Chris Stapleton at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
“I grew up 30 minutes from here so it feels real good to be home,” Price said from stage during the concert. “That’s right, Aledo, Illinois.”
Earlier this week, she was the musical guest on "Jimmy Kimmel," during which her band played an extended version of the "All American Made," song, "Cocaine Cowboys."
Price often talks openly about gender equality in country music and beyond. She even used her set on "Kimmel" as a teachable moment. The 7-minute song ended with Price, who is six months pregnant, playing the drums.
"Don’t let anybody tell you you can’t drums while 6 months pregnant and in high heels on National Television," she later tweeted.
Price is one of six women nominated for Best New Artist. Others nominated in the category include Luke Combs, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha Jorja Smith, Greta Van Fleet, Chloe x Halle and H.E.R.
Previous winners of that category include Alessia Cara, in 2018, Chance the Rapper, in 2017, and Meghan Trainor, in 2016.
The Grammys air at 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS.