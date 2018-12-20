1. 'A Christmas Carol'
We're just a few days away from Christmas, so get into the holiday spirit and see "A Christmas Carol." Countryside Community Theatre is wrapping up its run of the show, adapted from Charles Dickens classic, this weekend at the Boll's Community Center. 428 River Drive, Princeton. See the show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets cost $15 and reservations can be made at cctonstage.org.
2. The Oak Ridge Boys
See the Grammy award-winning Oak Ridge Boys perform their “Shine the Light on Christmas” show at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, $44, $54, $69, are on available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
3. Frederick the Younger at the Raccoon Motel
See Frederick the Younger, a high energy pop/rock duo hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, with special guest White Batzz on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
4. Nu Gruv Society Jam
The Nu Gruv Society, a Quad-City based collective with the mission of creating and promoting modern urban music, is hosting its last showcase of the year at 8 p.m. Friday at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The showcase and jam will feature performances by local and visiting hip-hop, jazz and soul musicians as well as poets. Admission is free.
5. Ugly Christmas sweater party and free show
Celebrate Christmas Eve Eve Eve by attending an Ugly Christmas sweater party and seeing free live music, featuring three bands, this weekend at The Mound, 1029 Mound St., Davenport. Dress in your best/ugliest sweater and check out tunes from Dead Rest, Five AM and The Zealots. Music starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
6. The Dawn live album recording
You're invited to be in the audience while Quad-City based band The Dawn is records their live album, during two concerts on back-to-back nights at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The Dawn will be playing starting at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $10 in advance for each show at raccoonmotel.com.