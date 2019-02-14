1. Country singer Gretchen Wilson
Gretchen Wilson has more tunes in her songbook than "Redneck Woman," the 2004 single that put Wilson into the country music spotlight. Hear all of Wilson's best songs during her concert, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets to the show cost between $40 and $65 and are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at the Rhythm City Casino Resort.
2. Quad-Cities Red Dress Run
During the ninth annual Quad-Cities Red Dress Run on Saturday, participants wear red dresses and run around the Quad-Cities, following a trail made up earlier that day. It has been called a scavenger hunt with booze. And it's all for a good cause. The event, hosted by the Quad-City Hash House Harriers, kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport, and is open to the public. Proceeds from the run go toward Friendly House. Registration costs $40. To register and/or donate, visit qcreddressrun.com.
3. Summer Camp: On the Road Showcase
A Quad-City based band is getting the chance to play at Summer Camp, the multi-day music festival held each May in Chillicothe, Illinois. Organizers of the fest are visiting the Quad-Cities this week for the Summer Camp: On the Road Showcase, during which four local bands — Have Your Cake, Jenny Lynn Stacy & The Dirty Roosters, The Channel Cats and The Tripp Brothers — will be competing for a slot at the festival. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at rivermusicexperience.org. For more info, visit summercampfestival.com/about/ontheroad.
4. Patrick Sweany at Rhythm City
Patrick Sweany, a country/blues/soul musician, will play a show at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center. The Nashville-based singer and guitarist is known for songs such as "Them Shoes," and "Old Time Ways." Tickets, which cost $15, are available at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at The Market inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
5. Funktastic 5 at RIBCO
See Quad-City based soul/funk band Funktastic 5 play a special Valentine's Day-themed show on Friday at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Music starts at 9 p.m. For more info, visit ribco.com.
6. 'A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder'
The Tony award-winning musical comedy "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" opens its two weekend run on Thursday at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well as 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets cost $20 and are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or by calling 309-912-7647.
