1. Beaux Arts Fair
The Beaux Arts Fair, which happens twice per year and is celebrating its 65th year, returns this weekend for two days of fine arts and crafts outside the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The juried art fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Admission is also free to the museum during the fair.
2. Rock Island Artists' Market
The Rock Island Artists' Market is back from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island. The market fills the parking lot with local art, hand-crafted items and locally grown treats on the second Sunday of each month from June to October. There will also be live music. Admission is free.
3. The Moondoggies at the Raccoon Motel
The Moondoggies, a five-piece rock 'n' roll band originally from Seattle, will be performing Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
4. 'Dead Man's Cell Phone'
This weekend marks your last chance to see "Dead Man's Cell Phone," a comedy about "lost and found connections in the modern world" written by Sarah Ruhl, at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission prices follow a "Pay What It's Worth” policy, in which guests pay after the performance. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. To make reservations and for more information, call 563-823-8893 or visit QCTheatreWorkshop.org and Facebook.com/QCTheatreWorkshop.
5. VIVA Quad-Cities
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of VIVA Quad Cities, the non-profit celebrating Hispanic culture in the Quad-Cities and strives to give back to the community by raising funds for college scholarships. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, VIVA will throw a anniversary party, featuring music, food, dancing and more at LeClaire Park in Davenport. Admission costs $5 for adults and is free for children 12 and under. For more info, visit vivaquadcities.com.
6. Our Big Fat Greek Festival
Want a taste of Greek cuisine, music and more? St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island will host its 16th annual Greek festival this weekend. The fest, coined "Our Big Fat Greek Festival" is set for 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. In addition, the drive-thru will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on both days. Admission costs $2 for adults and is free for children 12 and under. For more info, visit stgeorgeri.il.goarch.org.