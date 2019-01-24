1. The Travelin' McCourys
The Travelin’ McCourys, a bluegrass band based in Nashville, along with opening band River Valley Rangers, are playing a show Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
2. Prenzie Players presents 'Macbeth'
Prenzie Players will wrap up its run of the Shakespearean drama "Macbeth" this weekend. Show dates include 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket prices follow a "pay what it's worth" policy. For more information, visit www.prenzieplayers.com.
3. Dan Tedesco
Folk singer/songwriter Dan Tedesco, who is based in Des Moines, is on the road performing a musical double feature, in which he plays two albums — Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers," and Tedesco’s first album, “Starin’ At A Green Light" — in their entirety. He's slated to play the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $10, are available at raccoonmotel.com.
4. Two show night at Raccoon Motel
Two shows are on tap on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The first show — set for 7 p.m. — features roots rock group Brother Trucker, based in Des Moines. Tickets cost $12. After that, see Sure Sure, a band from Los Angeles, play at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15. For more info and purchase tickets, visit raccoonmotel.com.
5. Laugh Hard Comedy Show
The Speakeasy presents its Laugh Hard comedy, featuring local and regional comedians, this weekend. The show is set for 8 p.m. Friday at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $3. For more information, visit thecirca21speakeasy.com.
6. AntiFreeze Outdoor Cocktail Party
Want to embrace the cold with some cocktails? The Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire is throwing an outdoor cocktail party on its patio. Festivities include hot cocktails, a macaroni and cheese bar, ice luge shots, ice carvings, s’mores roast, music and chances to win prizes. The event is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the distillery, 303 N. Cody Rd., LeClaire.
