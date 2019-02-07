1. Jake McVey
See country singer Jake McVey, who is originally from Burlington, Iowa, and is based in Nashville, on Thursday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport with opening act Angela Meyer, a country artist from McCausland, Iowa. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
2. The Candymakers EP release show
To celebrate their new EP, Quad-City based soul/rock band The Candymakers are playing a release show this weekend at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The night of music kicks off with Grand Ave. Ruckus, a brass band from Des Moines. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. Ruen Brothers at Raccoon Motel
The English rockabilly band called Ruen Brothers is made up of brothers Brothers Henry and Rupert Stansall. In 2018, they released their debut album, called "All My Shades of Blue," which was produced by the legendary Rick Rubin and the album features Chad Smith, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, on drums and The Killers' Dave Keunig on cello. See the duo on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, which cost $10, visit raccoonmotel.com.
4. Barrie at the Raccoon Motel
Barrie is a new-ish (their first song came out in February 2018) pop band from Brooklyn. The band is set to release its debut album this year and will be kicking off a three-month tour this weekend in Davenport at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. See Barrie on Sunday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.
5. Women of Horror film night
6. 'Animals at the Museum' curator talk
Get to know one of the newest exhibits at the Figge Art Museum, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Curator Vanessa Sage will give a talk introducing "Animals in the Museum," which features 60 works of art and will be on display through April 28." Her talk starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the museum. Admission is free, as it is every Thursday after 5 p.m. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.