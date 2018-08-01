Maddie Poppe, winner in May of ABC's "American Idol," will perform a benefit concert March 15 at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport, to raise money for Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities.
The 20-year-old native of Clarksville, Iowa, also will take part in an exclusive meet-and-greet dinner for a limited number of guests before performing at 7:30 p.m.
In 2016, Poppe released her debut album, "Songs From The Basement," which she wrote, produced and recorded with her father, Trent, according to a Gilda's Club news release. She had been performing in Iowa for more than five years when she decided to audition for "American Idol," which she called her "saving grace."
Since Poppe won the show's May 21 finale, she has performed on multiple TV shows including “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Live! with Kelly & Ryan” and the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, as well as at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the 2018 CMA Fest in Nashville.
Tickets for the Gilda's Club benefit are $35. The VIP dinner with Poppe will take place at 6 p.m. that night, and guests can have their photo taken with her. The $125 tickets for the meet-and-greet include admission to the concert.
Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. For reservations or more details, visit gildasclubqc.org/maddiepoppe or call 563-326-7504.