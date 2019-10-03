A hip-hop dance instructor who had listeners dancing in their chairs at the United Way of the Quad-Cities kickoff keeps the beat of his message: If you need help, the United Way is there to support you.
Juan Valtierra, East Moline, is part of the Amplify Quad-Cities: The Soundtrack campaign, a partnership with River Music Experience and Quad-City songwriters. United Way partnered with River Music Experience to ask local songwriters to write music about everyday people and their positive transformations supported by the United Way.
Valtierra teaches dance at spots including The Center and Pole Haus Fitness, both in Davenport.
When he was approached about being part of Amplify Quad-Cities, “I felt honored but I also felt unsure about it,” he said.
The initial part of his "assignment" was to understand Ariana Gabriel’s story “and the emotion behind it” — that is, how her life changed and how a United Way agency helped transform it.
Gabriel was born and grew up in Rock Island. After she lost her father when she was a high school freshman, she began to lag behind academically.
Then she joined Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (https://www.ijag.org/https://www.ijag.org/), an organization serving 2,800 students per year in 49 programs and 35 schools across the state of Iowa and Illinois. In its 19-year history, iJAG has mentored more than 18,500 students who were at the highest risk of disengaging from school or dropping out without the skills and motivation they needed to succeed in higher education and the workforce.
Valtierra listened to Gabriel's story, “took all of that and brought it back home.” He tried to think of what he would feel like if her were in Gabriel’s place.
“I’ve gone through a fair share of stuff on my own,” he said, and was able to empathize with her, although he did not experience what she did. “It was eye-opening to me.”
He also talked to his wife about his ideas for the song. “She was really supportive and encouraging. We talked about the emotional part of it, the emotion of pain and feeling helpless.”
So the song he came up with, “Proof,” is pretty emotional, he said.
The lyrics include “Remember her boyfriend beat on my mama, dealing with trauma had me living life fast with no comma” and “Wishing my father was back on the map/ I want to sit one more time on his lap."
“I still felt kind of insecure about the song before I performed it,” he said. “But I performed it to the best of my ability. I didn’t hold back from the emotions.
“It lets people know they’re not the only ones struggling.”
He enjoyed performing at The Rust Belt. "I'm used to a younger crowd ready to get up and dance,” he said. “It was cool to see (the audience) step out of their comfort zone.”
Valtierra, who has done music and dance videos, also is a photographer.
Valtierra uses his talent to let people know they have purpose in life, to remind them stay hopeful for the future and to encourage them to be “the best version of themselves,” he said.
To find out more about Valtierra, aka 1V on the TRACK, go to https://www.facebook.com/1VONTHETRACK/