Delores Westbrook-Tingle
Vocalist and songwriter Delores Westbrook-Tingle and spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes brought their talent “Together” for the Quad-Way of the Quad-Cities. People rose to their feet after their performance in which they joined other Quad-City musicians in a concert that featured original tunes about people assisted by United Way agencies and the United Way itself.
Their performance, as part of the United Way of the Quad-Cities kickoff earlier this month at The Rust Belt, East Moline, is part of the Amplify Quad-Cities: The Soundtrack campaign, a partnership with River Music Experience and Quad-City songwriters.
United Way partnered with River Music Experience to ask local songwriters to write music about everyday people and their positive transformations supported by the United Way.
She’s accustomed to being on stage. She started performing with the Westbrook Singers in the early 1970s, and is used to writing and performing original music.
With the Westbrook Singers, songwriting was a collaboration, she said. “For the most part, if anyone had an idea, you’d bring it to the (11-member) group."
“Everybody could contribute something,” she said., “Whether or not we used it was another thing.”
Westbrook-Tingle leads the CBW Gospel Music Camp in honor of the late Rev. Charles and Barbara Westbrook, her parents. For the United Way performance, Westbrook-Tingle partnered with Aubrey Barnes, who participated in a spoken-word piece at the camp.
“He’s so gifted at what he does,” Westbook-Tingle said. Barnes hosts podcasts, “Black Thoughts” and “Ode to the Underdog,” and crafts stories through poetry, spoken word and rap.
Westbrook-Tingle sat down and talked with the Rev. Mason Parks, who mentors young men at his church as well as those in the Well-Suited and STARS program in Quad-City schools, inspired the music. He shared his life story with her. Their backgrounds were similar because they are children of pastors, and both grew up in the church.
She said Parks had some difficulties, but “It’s those difficulties that help you find out who you are, and allows you to share and be compassionate about someone else’s situation, she said.
Once she and Barnes collaborated, “Everything just fell into place,” she said.
“I was coming at it from an African-American experience,” she said. “I started thinking about what I felt would be helpful to the African-American community, even in terms of putting the band together.”
The performers at the kickoff ranged in age from age 10 to decades older “just to illustrate it doesn’t matter what generation you are. You can play a role in what needs to be done in the community.”
When they took the stage, they had the audience clapping along within seconds. You could say Westbrook-Tingle “hit a high note” with the crowd when she let her voice soar, bringing a round of applause.
“I have been told I have four or five octaves,” Westbrook-Tingle said. “I’ve never tested it.”
She considers it an honor to have been chosen for the project. She’s working on another project or two but doesn’t want to elaborate for the moment.
In the meantime, you can hear "Together" at www.unitedwaycampaign.org, where you also can donate to the United Way campaign and volunteer: “Our heritage, inheritance, our living, won’t be in vain. Hand in hand, we can make a change.”
And yes, when you listen to the song, you can hear her hit that note that wowed the audience at the kickoff.
