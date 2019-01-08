Musical acts such as Anderson East, Lolo and Lissie have joined the lineup of the inaugural Moeller Nights Festival, the fest's organizer announced Tuesday.
The three-day music festival, set for Feb. 14-16, will be among the first events held at The Rust Belt, the 4,000-person capacity music venue opening in a former industrial space at 1201 7th St., East Moline.
The lineup also includes acts such as Hiss Golden Messenger, Lucie Silvas, Four First, The Greyhounds, Ona, Illuminati Hotties and Moon Ruin.
Quad-City concert-goers will likely be familiar with artists recently added to the festival's schedule. Anderson East played a show on Sept. 18 at Codfish Hollow, the barn/music venue in Maquoketa. Lolo, a pop singer/songwriter based in Jackson, Tenn., frequently sells out shows in Davenport, including her Dec. 23 holiday concert at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel. Same goes for Lissie, a Rock Island-born singer/songwriter.
The upcoming festival, named after organizer Sean Moeller, serves as a rebranding of GAS Feed & Seed, a festival series Moeller has put on four times since Feb. 2017 at venues in downtown Davenport and in the Village of East Davenport.
"As we move into our soon-to-open new venue in East Moline, we decided to rename GAS Fest as this multi-day festival finally will have a permanent home, allowing it to grow and thrive in all of the ways we've always envisioned for it," reads a description of the festival on eventbrite.com. "All of the festival sets will now happen under one roof — with multiple stages throughout the facility."
When it opens, The Rust Belt will be the second largest music venue in the Quad-Cities.