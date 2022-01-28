Army veteran of 20 years seeks to record composition he created while deployed

Before Moss heard Beatty's music, he heard the veteran's story. Amazed by his journey and how the composition came to Beatty, the two met and found they had similar interests in music styles, and Moss was excited to jump on the project.

"Coming Home — A Journey of Healing through Music" is made up of several 3-5-minute tracks, played by an ensemble of string, brass, woodwind and percussion. They're punchy, Beatty said, as he doesn't like his music to stay in one place for too long.

"[The composition] just is very string-focused, very expressive, very musical in the way that it sort of shapes up and down," Moss said. "Each individual track is a story you know, it tells a story. It is a journey in a way."

In addition to working with Beatty to bring together an ensemble and conduct the live recording, Moss is also the music copyist, taking the compositions Beatty used computer software to create and making it easier for a musician to follow.

Once live recording is finished, Beatty and Moss don't have a set plan, but depending on funding and other factors, they could move towards releasing the recordings for purchase or scheduling live performances for people to attend.