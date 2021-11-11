Avey Grouws Band brings acoustic blues to Quad-City Times

The Avey Grouws Band performed songs from their debut and new albums in the Quad-City Times newsroom for Paper Jams ahead of their River Music Experience performance on Nov. 12.
The blues group is made up of five musicians who perform throughout the Midwest. The acoustic trio of the group, made up of lead singer Jeni Grouws, Chris Avey and Bryan West, met at a blues jam in Bettendorf and started a group Jan. 1, 2017.
In March 2020 the group released its first album, "The Devil May Care," and while it reached the top 10 of the Billboard Blues Album chart, they weren't able to tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead they held weekly virtual concerts, where they attracted a global audience.
"Tell Tale Heart," the Avey Grouws Band's second album, was released in September 2021. It debuted at no. 7 on the Billboard Blues Album chart.
The group has a show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the River Music Experience Redstone Room. Tickets for the show can be bought at the groups' website.