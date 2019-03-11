1. St. Patrick Society's XXXIV Grand Parade
The country's only known bi-state St. Patrick's Day Parade begins on 4th Avenue, Rock Island and crosses the Centennial Bridge into Davenport, concluding at the River Center. For more information, visit stpatsqc.com.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Rock Island and Davenport, free
2. CASI St. Patrick's Day Race
If the parade isn't your thing, maybe a St. Patrick's Day 5K for a good cause is. It's a flat course that begins at the Figge Art Museum, 225 2nd St., Davenport. Children's races begin at 9 a.m., the 5K at 10 a.m. Proceeds support Center for Active Seniors in Davenport. For more information, visit casiseniors.org/race.php.
9 a.m., Saturday, Figge Art Museum, Davenport, $15-$40
3. KISS
With 44 albums released over 45 years, and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, it's hard to argue the popularity of KISS. They bring their End of the Road tour — allegedly their final tour — to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sunday, with special guest David Garibaldi.
7:30 p.m., Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $39.50-$1,000
4. MVC Women's Basketball Championship
The Quad-Cities version of March Madness begins March 14 when the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Championship begins at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Ten teams will play, with opening-round games beginning Thursday and the championship title game tips off Sunday afternoon.
Various times, Thursday-Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $10-$25
5. Neil Hamburger
Comedy fans won't want to miss Neil Hamburger, the fictional washed-up Vegas comedian and singer, portrayed by Australian-American entertainer Gregg Turkington. The character is the subject of the 2015 feature-length film "Entertainment." The show begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
6 p.m., Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $20
6. Sun Green, a Neil Young cover band
Dubuque-based Sun Green, a Neil Young and Crazy Horse tribute band, covers the breadth of Neil Young's musical career. They perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Rock Island Brewing Company, RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. For more information, visit RIBCO's Facebook page.
9:30 p.m., Friday, RIBCO, Rock Island
7. Artist Talk: Heidi Hernandez
Artist Heidi Hernandez will discuss her upcoming exhibition at Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second St., Davenport, on Thursday. Admission is free, appetizers and a cash bar are available. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum, Davenport, Free
8. Winter Live@Five
Make more of Hump Day by catching Lewis Knudsen at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The concert finishes out River Music Experience's Winter Live@Five series for the season.
5 p.m. Wednesday, River Music Experience, Davenport. Free
9. Turk Wendell, former Chicago Cubs pitcher
Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Turk Wendell will discuss his path from young athlete to the pros and his life after baseball, followed by a demonstration of drills and game preparation ideas during this free program at Genesis Physical Therapy & Sports, 1702 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Saturday. No registration is necessary.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Genesis Physical Therapy & Sports, Davenport. Free