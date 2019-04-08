1. Three Dog Night
Three Dog Night, the American rock band with hits like "Mama Told Me Not to Come," and "Joy to the World," plays the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets, $38-$88, are available at ticketmaster.com.
2. Over the Rhine
Over the Rhine, the wife and husband duo Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, perform folk and Americana music that The Washington Post calls "understated, country-tinged charm." They'll perform an all-ages show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. Tickets, $25, are available at eventbrite.com.
3. Luke Combs
Country music singer-songwriter Luke Combs brings his "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, at 7 p.m. Friday, with special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers. Tickets, available at Ticketmaster.com, cost $25-$55.
4. Roaring Rhetoric: Featuring Altease The Poet and Courtney Smith
Check out this spoken word open mic and showcase at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island, at 7 p.m. Saturday. The night's featured artist is Altease The Poet, who uses spoken word poetry and rapping to share stories of encouragement, enlightenment and entertainment. Tickets, $10, are available at eventbrite.com.
5. Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Circa '21 in downtown Rock Island opens the area premiere of "Grumpy Old Men," the musical based on the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret, tells the story of two seniors whose 50-year rivalry faces new challenges when a beautiful woman moves into the neighborhood. Preview performances April 10-11, the show runs April 12-June 1 and is rated PG-13. For showtimes and tickets, $29.26-$55.35, visit circa21.com.
6. John Deere 2019 Duck Hatching Event
Watch ducklings hatch at this super-popular family event at John Deere Pavilion, 1400 River Dr., Moline. At three learning stations, you'll see the ducklings hatch, learn to waddle, and to play and swim. Children can ask questions and pet a duckling during informational sessions each hour.
7. Squirrel Nut Zippers
Squirrel Nut Zippers bring their American Jazz sound to Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, on Thursday. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based band is known for hits like, "Hell," and "Put a Lid on it." The music starts at 8 p.m. with openers Josh Duffee and The Blackhawk Broadcasters. Tickets, $35-$40, are available at ticketfly.com.
8. Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers come to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline on Tuesday. Laura Jane Grace and Atom Willard, both from the punk band, Against Me!, team up with Marc Jacob Hudson, for a stripped down pop-punk sound. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. with Mercy Union & Control Top. Tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com.
9. Raccoon Motel's Anniversary
The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel , 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is turning 2 years old, and they're throwing a party Friday night. The evening's guest artists are a surprise, but at the Raccoon Motel, that's usually a signal it's going to be great. Tickets, $25, are available at eventbrite.com.
