1. James Taylor at the TaxSlayer Center
He's the legendary singer-songwriter behind songs such as "Fire and Rain," "You've Got a Friend" and "Carolina In My Mind." James Taylor, who has won five Grammys and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, will be playing some of his top tunes this week at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Taylor will be joined by fellow hall-of-fame singer Bonnie Raitt. For tickets, $69-$103, visit ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, $69-$103
2. 'Louis Comfort Tiffany' exhibit at the Figge
A blockbuster exhibit featuring works by Louis Comfort Tiffany is now open at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit, "Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures From the Driehaus Collection," includes 62 works from the collection of the Richard Driehaus Museum in Chicago and ranges from blown-glass vases to stained-glass windows. The exhibit will be on display through May 19. Admission costs $7 for adults. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.com.
Through May 19, Figge Art Museum, $7
3. Tyler Ramsey at the Raccoon Motel
The indie singer-songwriter Tyler Ramsey, formerly the lead guitarist of the rock band Band of Horses, is co-headlining a show with Carl Broemel, a rock musician and member of the band My Morning Jacket, on Thursday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $15
4. 'A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder'
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," the musical comedy that won four Tony awards in 2014, ends its run this week at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20 and are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or by calling 309-912-7647.
Thursday-Sunday, The Spotlight Theatre, $20
5. Tomfoolery On Tremont
The next installment of the Tomfoolery on Tremont comedy series features the Chicago-based comedian Andy Woodhull, who has appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Conan" and has a half-hour special on "Comedy Central." The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Tickets cost $7 and are available in advance at eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Friday, The Renwick Mansion, $7
6. Two shows in one night at Raccoon Motel
The Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is hosting two shows in one night on Friday. First up, see Vundabar, a pop band from Boston, and Slow Pup at 7 p.m. After that, the rock musician Welles will play starting at 10 p.m. Tickets to both shows are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $12-$15
7. Old Shoe at the Redstone Room
See the five-piece Americana band Old Shoe, which is based in Chicago, this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Special guests include the Ben Miller Band Allie Kral. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
9 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $12-$15
8. QC Theatre Workshop presents 'A Doll's House, Part 2'
The QC Theatre Workshop presents "A Doll’s House, Part 2," a 2017 play written by Lucas Hnath inspired Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket pricing follows a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. For more information and/or to make a reservation, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, QC Theatre Workshop, Pay what it's worth
9. Winter Live at Five
The River Music Experience's Winter Live at Five, a free concert series, continues this week with live music by Brother Trucker. 5 p.m. Wednesday through March 27 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. This week's Live at Five features music from Brother Trucker. Admission is free. For more information, visit nd $15 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room. Free