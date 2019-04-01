Masterworks VI: Quad Cities Past & Present
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will premiere a commissioned work by James Stephenson inspired by the Quad Cities past and present on Saturday and Sunday. The concert also includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and Chávez’s Sinfonía India, based on Mexican folk tunes. For tickets or more information, visit qcso.org.
8 p.m., Saturday, Adler Theatre, Davenport, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Hall, Rock Island. $10-$41
Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair 2019
The German American Heritage Center will present its Eiermarkt Spring Craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More than 15 vendors will sell food and local crafts for the Easter season.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, German American Heritage Center, Davenport. Free
VAS Presents: Josh Nelson Jazz Trio at the Figge
Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series presents the Josh Nelson Jazz Trio in a free concert at the Figge Art Museum at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit quadcityarts.com/vas. The trio will also play a Quad-City Times Paper Jams concert, presented on Facebook Live, at 1 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/qctimes.
10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free
The King & I
Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic musical, The King & I, comes to the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Featuring songs like "Shall We Dance," and "Getting to Know You," the musical tells the story of widowed Welsh mother, Anna Loenowens, who is hired as a teacher to the many wives and children of King Mongkut of Siam.
6 p.m. Sunday, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $40.50-$78
Tomfoolery On Tremont 19-Derek Lengwenus
Chicago-based Derek Lengwenus brings his comedy show to The Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, at 8 p.m. Friday. Lengwenus, an award-winning comedian originally from Montreal, Canada, performs stand-up and studies improv at Chicago's famed Second City. Tickets, $10, are available at eventbrite.com.
8 p.m., Friday, The Renwick Mansion, Davenport. $10
The Last Five Years
This emotional, intimate musical explores the five-year relationship of two New Yorkers in their 20s through an unconventional structure: He tells the story from start to finish, while she tells it from its final days backward. The show is presented by The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline. For tickets and more information, visit theblackboxtheatre.com/.
Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. The Black Box Theatre, Moline. $16
Chocolate Experience
Get your fill of chocolate at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, on Saturday, during the Chocolate Experience. Chocolatiers and bakeries offers goodies for sample and for purchase. There are three entry times, each limited to 400 people. Ticket prices range from $6-$12, and are available at the door.
Saturday, 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. $6-$12
Viva La Divas Drag Show
The Quad-Cities Area's longest running drag show, Viva La Divas, returns to The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd St., Rock Island, on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. This show, for audiences 18-plus, will perform everything from Top 40 to Disco to Hip Hop. Tickets are available at thecirca21speakeasy.com.
8 p.m., Friday, The Circa '21 Speakeasy, Rock Island. $10 in advance, $12 same-day
Big, The Musical
Based on the 1987 film starring Tom Hanks, "Big, the Musical" tells the story of an awkward 13-year-old boy whose wish to be "big" is granted by a Zoltar machine at an amusement park.Tickets are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Spotlight Theatre, Moline. $20