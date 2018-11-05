1. The Gaither Vocal Band
Bill Gaither, a Southern gospel singer and songwriter, will host an evening of music this week at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport featuring the Gaither Vocal Band. Tickets, $26.50, $28.50, $38.50, $72.50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. Discounted tickets for seniors and children are available online, in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, or by calling 563-326-8522. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.
6 p.m. Saturday, Alder Theatre, $26.50-$72.50
2. The Way Down Wanderers at Redstone Room
The Way Down Wanderers, a bluegrass group from Peoria, Illinois, will be playing a show with the Driftless Sisters this week at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.
8 p.m. Saturday, Redstone Room, $12-$15
3. The Cerny Brothers' album release shows
To celebrate the upcoming release of their latest album, "Looking for the Good Land," The Cerny Brothers will be playing three shows on three back-to-back nights this weekend at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The shows slated for Friday and Saturday are sold out. Tickets are still available for the Thursday show, which also features singer/songwriter Carson McHone, who is based in Austin, Texas, and cost $12 in advance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at raccoonmotel.com.
7 p.m. Thursday, Raccoon Motel, $12
4. 'A Wrinkle In Time'
Playcrafters will present "A Wrinkle in Time," a sci-fi adventure play adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's award-winning literary classic, this weekend and next weekend at the barn theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend, Nov. 16-18. Tickets cost $13 and are available at playcrafters.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, $13
5. 'Topdog/Underdog'
The QC Theatre Workshop will present the 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog" over two weekends, from Nov. 8-18 at 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for productions at the QC Theatre Workshop are under a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. To make reservations and for more info, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, QC Theatre Workshop, 'Pay what's it's worth'
6. Tomfoolery on Tremont
Comedian, writer, and actor Michael Palascak has performed stand-up on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and was a finalist on the most recent season of "Last Comic Standing." This week, the Los Angeles-based comic will be performing at The Renwick Mansion, 5663, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport, as part of the venue's Tomfoolery on Tremont comedy series. The show starts at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets cost $7 in advance, $10 at the door.
8 p.m. Friday, The Renwick Mansion, $7-$10
7. Election Day show at Rozz-Tox
Rozz-Tox in Rock Island is hosting an Election Day show on Tuesday featuring Quad-City based rock band Chrash. Admission will be free for those who show up wearing an, "I Voted" sticker. Election results will be announced following the show. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. at the venue, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $5-$10. For more info, visit rozztox.com.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Rozz-Tox, $5-$10
8. Bettendorf Park Band's salute to Veterans
Bettendorf Park Band will kick off its 51st season with a Veterans Day show set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. Veterans and current military service men and women will be honored. Admission is free.
7:30 p.m.Friday, Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center. Free