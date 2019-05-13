1. Fred Armisen: Comedy For Musicians
Fred Armisen, best known for his 11-year stint on SNL, brings his "comedy for musicians (but all others are welcome)" to The Rust Belt in East Moline on Friday, with special guest Mary Lynn Rajskub. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, $30 in advance or $35 at the door, are available at eventbrite.com.
8 p.m., Friday. The Rust Belt, East Moline. $30-$35
2. Motown Tribute Rooftop Concert
10 of Soul will bring feel-good Motown hits to the rooftop of Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, at noon Saturday. The audience enjoys the free concert from the ground, where adult beverages and food will be available for sale, and donations are welcome to support Putnam's educational programs, which serve more than 30,000 students a year. Bring a chair, and you can stake out your spot beginning at 11 a.m.
Noon, Saturday, Putnam Museum, Davenport. Free
3. The Bucktown Revue
The Bucktown Revue brings its season finale to the Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, at 7 p.m. Friday. The musical revue features the Bucktown Gals, the Super Happy Funthyme Trouble Jug Band, gospel singer Jim Roggenbauer, minstrel Chris Dunn and The Urgent Collective. Ticket, $14, are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com
7 p.m., Friday, Davenport Junior Theatre, Davenport. $14
4. An Austrian Overture: Classical Composers
The German American Heritage Center opens a new exhibit exploring German classical composers, such as Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Mendelssohn, who helped shape the German culture and identity. The exhibit opens May 19 at the museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
May 19-Sept. 25, German American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport. $3-$5
5. Wine Tasting
Sip a selection of 180 wines from around the world and support St. Ambrose University student scholarships at this wine tasting on campus, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport at 3 p.m. Saturday. Festival vintner, Dimitri Papageorgiou, assembles the offerings. Tickets are $55 at the door.
3 p.m. Saturday, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. $55
6. The Sea The Sea
The Sea The Sea, an indie folk-pop duo from Troy, NY, performs at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.
7. Windy City Dueling Pianos
Join Windy City Dueling Pianos for musical murder whodunit at 8 p.m. Friday at The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, are available at thecirca21speakeasy.com, cost $12 in advance, and $15 at the door.
8 p.m. Friday. Circa '21 Speakeasy, Rock Island. $12-$15
8. Dan Hubbard
Singer-songwriter Dan Hubbard plays River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with special guest Steve Baumann. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, the music starts at 8 p.m.. Tickets, $12, are available at eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Friday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $12
9. Ruby Boots
Indie rocker Ruby Boots, with special guest Indianola, returns to Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Hotel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Ticket, $13, are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $13