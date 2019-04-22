1. Quad-Cities Vintage Football game
Celebrate the 100th season of the NFL by watching the 6th round pick of the NFL Draft during a game of vintage football, featuring the Rock Island Independents and St. Paul Ideals. Festivities begin Saturday at noon, at Augustana College Ericson Field, 500 38th St., Rock Island. The game kicks off at 2 p.m., with the draft during the game.
Noon, Saturday, Augustana College, Ericson Field, Rock Island. Free
2. Jake McVey with Elizabeth Mary and Wild Oatz
Up-and-coming country singer Jake McVey performs at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, Saturday, with openers Elizabeth Mary and Wild Oatz. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $20-$40, are available at eventbrite.com.
7:30 p.m., The Spotlight Theatre, Moline. $20-$40
3. Sip Sip Hooray
Sample libations from Wide River Winery, Fireside Winery, Front Street Brewery, Mississippi River Distilling Company, and Granite City and apps and deserts from Hotel Blackhawk and raise money for the Junior League of the Quad-Cities. The fundraiser will be in the Hotel Blackhawk Gold Room, 200 E 3rd St, Davenport. Tickets, $50, are available at eventbrite.com, or at the door.
6 p.m., Friday, Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport. $50.
4. Molly Durnin
Pop/rock singer-songwriter Molly Durnin brings her sultry sound to Gypsy Highway, 2604 Locust St., Davenport, for Sunday Funday Live.
4:30 p.m., Sunday, Gypsy Highway, Davenport. Free
5. Bayonne with Palm Daze
Bayonne -- the performance alter ego of musician Roger Sellers -- mixes voice, looping, effects, and electronics-based music into a subgenre called electro-acoustic avant-folk. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $12, are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $12
6. Quad-Cities Big Table
On Friday and Saturday, the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce will offer five Quad-Cities Big Table forums focusing on the economy, tourism, affordable housing, education and youth. Additional tables are being hosted by the Bettendorf Public Library, Rock Island Public Library, and the Butterworth Center. For times, locations and more information, visit bit.ly/QCBigTable19.
Various times, Friday and Saturday. Various locations. Free
7. Monster Jam
Bring the family to see monster trucks Grave Digger, Max D, El Toro Locoonster Jam and more at Monster Jam at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $15-$55, are available at ticketmaster.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $15-$55
8. Animals in the Museum
The Animals in the Museum exhibit is in its final days at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. It features more than 60 works of art that depict animals in wildlife, as symbols, beasts of burden and pets. The exhibit closes April 28. Tickets are $10, less for seniors and students. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
Through April 28. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $4-$10.
9. 'Letters Home to Hero Street'
Get a sneak peek at Kelly and Tammy Rundles' new documentary, 'Letters Home to Hero Street', on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Galvin Fine Arts Center, Madsen Hall #125, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. A panel discussion will follow the free screening of the 25-minute film about a Mexican-American veteran's experiences in World War II as told through his letters home to family in Silvis, Illinois. For more information, visit herostreetmovie.com.
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Galvin Fine Arts Center, Davenport. Free
Sip Sip Hooray
Sample libations from Wide River Winery, Fireside Winery, Front Street Brewery, Mississippi River Distilling Company, and Granite City and apps and deserts from Hotel Blackhawk and raise money for the Junior League of the Quad-Cities. The fundraiser will be in the Hotel Blackhawk Gold Room, 200 E 3rd St, Davenport. Tickets, $50, are available at eventbrite.com, or at the door.
6 p.m., Friday, Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport. $50.
Molly Durnin
Pop/rock singer-songwriter Molly Durnin brings her sultry sound to Gypsy Highway, 2604 Locust St., Davenport, for Sunday Funday Live.
4:30 p.m., Sunday, Gypsy Highway, Davenport. Free
Monster Jam
Bring the family to see monster trucks Grave Digger, Max D, El Toro Locoonster Jam and more at Monster Jam at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Saturday. Tickets, $15-$55, are available at ticketmaster.com.
Bayonne with Palm Daze
Bayonne -- the performance alter ego of musician Roger Sellers -- mixes voice, looping, effects, and electronics-based music into a subgenre called electro-acoustic avant-folk. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $12, are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $12
Jake McVey with Elizabeth Mary and Wild Oatz
Up-and-coming country singer Jake McVey performs at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, Saturday, with openers Elizabeth Mary and Wild Oatz. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $20-$40, are available at eventbrite.com.
7:30 p.m., The Spotlight Theatre, Moline. $20-$40
Quad-Cities Big Table
On Friday and Saturday, the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce will offer five Quad-Cities Big Table forums focusing on the economy, tourism, affordable housing, education and youth. Additional tables are being hosted by the Rock Island Public Library, and the Butterworth Center. For times, locations and more information, visit bit.ly/QCBigTable19.
Various times, Friday and Saturday. Various locations. Free
Quad-Cities Vintage Football game
Celebrate the 100th season of the NFL by watching the 6th round pick of the NFL Draft during a game of vintage football, featuring the Rock Island Independents and St. Paul Ideals. Festivities begin at 12:30 p.m., at Augustana College Ericson Field, 500 38th St., Rock Island. The game kicks off at 2 p.m., with the draft during the game.
12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, Augustana College, Ericson Field, Rock Island. Free
Animals in the Museum
The Animals in the Museum exhibit is in its final days at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. It features more than 60 works of art that depict animals in wildlife, as symbols, beasts of burden and pets. The exhibit closes April 28. Tickets are $10, less for seniors and students. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
Through April 28. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. $4-$10.
'Letters Home to Hero Street'
Get a sneak peek at Kelly and Tammy Rundles' new documentary, 'Letters Home to Hero Street', on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Galvin Fine Arts Center, Madsen Hall #125, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. A panel discussion will follow the free screening of the 25-minute film about a Mexican-American veteran's experiences in World War II as told through his letters home to family in Silvis, Illinois. For more information, visit herostreetmovie.com.
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Galvin Fine Arts Center, Davenport. Free