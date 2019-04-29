Leading the Nation: Iowa 2020 Forum with John Delaney
Join the Quad-City Times and St. Ambrose University for a forum with Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The forum, which is free and open to the public, will be at Rogalski Center, 518 W Locust St., Davenport.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Rogalski Center, Davenport. Free
Tristen
Nashville-based Tristen returns to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Racoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Friday, ahead of the release of her new single, "Dream Within a Dream." Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, $10, are available at eventbrite.com. Tristen will also play a Quad-City Times Paper Jams concert at 2 p.m. Friday. Catch it on Facebook Live at facebook.com/qctimes.
6 p.m. Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $10
Village in Bloom Festival
Enjoy free art activities, live performances, face painting, street chalking and mural making in honor of artists Isabel and John Bloom on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Village of East Davenport.
10 a.m. Saturday, Village of East Davenport. Free.
6th Annual Kentucky Derby Bash
Looking for a place to wear a fancy hat and sip Mint Juleps while you watch the Kentucky Derby on Saturday? Head over to Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport. There will be a hat contest, race bets for fun, and a cash bar. The $18 admission includes on Mint Julep or Oaks Lily and bar snacks. Doors open at 3 p.m., post time is 5:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, email fran@meandbilly.com.
3 p.m., Saturday, Me & Billy, Davenport. $18.
Twisted Tales of the Quad-Cities
Join the Moline Preservation Society for a night at the historic Establishment Theatre, 220 19th St., Rock Island. Jeff Adamson of ComedySportz will entertain guests with weird but true facts about the Quad-Cities. The show is free, a cash bar will be available.
6:30 p.m. Monday, The Establishment, Rock Island. Free.
Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Circa '21 in downtown Rock Island continues its run of "Grumpy Old Men," the musical based on the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret. The show runs through June 1 and is rated PG-13. For showtimes and tickets, $29.26-$55.35, visit circa21.com.
7:15 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 5:15 Sunday, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, Rock Island. $29.26-$55.35.
Free Comic Book Day
Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Patrons can pick up a free comic book and enjoy other comic-book themed events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr, Bettendorf, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Have Fun Collectibles, 4327 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
All day, Saturday, Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf and Have Fun Collectibles, Moline. Free
Volkswagen Car Show
Check out cars and meet and mingle with other fans of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Jerry’s Market with sell brats, too. The event is free.
10 a.m., Saturday, German American Heritage Center & Museum Davenport. Free
A Concert by Master Organist Stephen Hamilton
Stephen Hamilton, an internationally known concert organist, will perform at 3 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. Ticket, $15 at the door, will benefit the McAnthony window to feed the needy.
3 p.m. Sunday, St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. $15