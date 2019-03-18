1. Jesus Christ Superstar
Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic rock opera about the life and death of Jesus Christ comes to the Quad-City Music Guild stage, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, in Prospect Park, on Friday. Parking is restricted at the park, so head to SouthPark Mall, by J.C. Penney, and take the shuttle to the theater. Tickets, $11-$16 are available by calling 309-762-6610 or at tix5.centerstageticketing.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Quad-City Music Guild, Moline. $11-16.
2. Grant Maloy Smith
Grant Maloy Smith, an American Roots artist, performs live at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 North Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Blending country, bluegrass and folk, his most recent album "Dust Bowl - American Stories" spent 17 weeks on the Billboard charts. Tickets, $15, are available at eventbrite.com. At 1 p.m. Friday, Smith will perform live from the Quad-City Times newsroom as part of the Paper Jams series. Watch it live at facebook.com/qctimes/.
6 p.m., Saturday, Bishop Hill Creative Commons, Bishop Hill. $15
3. Spirits and Bites
If you're interested in things that go bump in the night, check out the Hauberg Civic Center at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Rock Island Paranormal will search the Hauberg mansion for signs of paranormal activity. Tickets cost $35 and are available at Eventbrite.com.
6 p.m., Saturday, Hauberg Civic Center, Rock Island, $35
4. Third Thursdays in downtown Davenport
Check out shops, food and drink in downtown Davenport from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, during the monthly Third Thursday event. The areas shops, restaurants, bars and museums will offer special events, discounts and other offerings.
5 p.m. Thursday, Downtown Davenport. Free
5. John Németh with The Candymakers
John Németh brings the blues to River Music Experience Thursday, March 21, with opening act The Candymakers. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. The show is for ages 19-plus. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Thursday, River Music Experience, Davenport. $15-$50
6. PJ Masks Live! Save the Day
The little ones probably know of PJ Masks, the animated TV series that features preschoolers who become caped crusaders at night. The show comes to life at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, at 3 p.m. Saturday, teaching lessons about friendship, forgiveness and working together. Tickets, $25-$55, are available at ticketmaster.com.
3 p.m., Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $25-$55
7. One Night of Queen
With the popularity of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, the band Queen has had a foot-stomping resurgence. A tribute band, Gary Mullen & The Works, will rock the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $22.50-$62.50, are available at ticketmaster.com.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $22.50-$62.50
8. Wax Wednesday
It's hump day. Have a beer and listen to vinyl at Great River Brewery from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. River Music Experience spins their favorite albums with B.Y.O.V.(bring your own vinyl) weeks, theme weeks, and visits from special guest DJs. 10 percent of sales benefit RME's music education fund.
5 p.m. Wednesday, Great River Brewery, Davenport. Free
9. Cocktail Cinema: Hot Tub Time Machine
Enjoy movies and a cocktail at the Mississippi River Distilling Company's Cody Road Cocktail House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. This month's movie is the comedy Hot Tub Time Machine. The movie is free. Drinks are available for purchase, and you can bring your own food.
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Mississippi River Distilling Co., LeClaire. Free