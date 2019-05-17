1. 118th Annual Drury-Reynolds Memorial Day Service
All veterans can participate in the Veterans March and Placing of the Wreath, and attendees can place poppies on the graves of veterans. Guests should bring lawn chairs.
1:30 pm. Sunday, May 26, at Drury-Reynolds Cemetery, four miles from Muscatine, just off the New Boston Blacktop, at 316th St. W. The service will be held rain or shine.
2. The BEEs at Wide River Winery
The BEEs will perform their Americana harmonies that craft songs about the human condition. The concert is free with the purchase of wine.
2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Wide River Winery, Village of East Davenport, 1128 Mound St., Davenport.
3. World Affairs Council: “The Global Midwest: Immigration Landscape and Change in the Midwest“
Dr. Chris Strunk, assistant professor of geography at Augustana College, Rock Island, will give the presentation. Free.
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf
4. Celtic music session and vespers
This series features participatory worship with music in the Celtic tradition. A music session will begin at 4:30 p.m., with vespers afterward.
4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. Free.
5. Trash Panda Comedy Presents: Jim Flannigan
Jim Flannigan is a Chicago native and a favorite at comedy clubs, corporate events and colleges across the country. He has spent the last decade opening for several of the biggest names in comedy as well as headlining at top comedy clubs (including Zanies and The Improv ) by mixing engaging crowd work with quick, fast paced jokes.
7-10 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are $15 day of the show, $10 in advance at www.eventbrite.com
6. A Recital to Remember
Music@St. Pete's will present violinist Will Samorey, and pianist Perry Mears, who will perform music by Brahms, Saint-Saens and Korngold.
7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Free-will donations will be accepted.
7. Hero Street Memorial Day service
The annual Memorial Day Service pays tribute to fallen heroes. The event will be held rain or shine.
10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Hero Street Memorial Park, 1st Avenue and 2nd Street, Silvis
8. Oakdale Memorial Gardens Walking Tour
Guides will share the histories of prominent agriculture and manufacturing people of Scott County buried at Oakdale., and will identify notable architecture and scenery at the cemetery. Some of the route involves hills and difficult terrain.
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Oakdale Memorial Gardens , 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Free.
9. “Ralph Breaks the Internet"
The Movies in the Park series continues with the second "Wreck It Ralph" film. Grab a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy this free outdoor movie. Beforehand, the Friends of Vander Veer group will sell snacks and Parks and Recreation representatives will lead activities. The movie will not be shown if it rains.
7 p.m. Friday, May 24, Vander Veer Park, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport. Free.