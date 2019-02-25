1. QCSO Masterworks V: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5
You have two chances to enjoy the works of Beethoven and Strauss performed by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. The evening includes Principal Oboe Andrew Parker's performance of the technically demanding Strauss Oboe Concerto, and the orchestra’s performance of what is arguably Beethoven’s best known tour-de-force, Symphony No. 5. For more information, call 563-322-7276 or visit qcso.org.
8 p.m., Saturday, Adler Theatre, Davenport, and 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3, Centennial Hall, Rock Island, $10-64.
2. World Affairs Council: Fake News
A panel discussion focusing on the "fake news" trend. Topics will include the role of media outlets, the rise of social media, and what citizens can do to combat the undermining of truth. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
7 p.m., Tuesday, Bettendorf Public Library, Free.
3. Elise Davis
Nashville-based Elise Davis brings her gritty roots-rock sound to Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Racoon Motel, 304 E 3rd St., Davenport, on Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7.
7 p.m., Thursday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport, $10
4. Antique Spectacular Vintage Market
Shop or browse more than 70 exhibitors selling antiques and vintage goods. Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit AntiqueSpectacular.com.
4-9 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, QCCA Expo Center, Rock Island, $8
5. Annual Quad-Cities Heart Ball
American Heart Association fundraiser to support healthy lifestyles in the Quad-Cities. The evening includes a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions and entertainment by Ballet Quad-Cities. For more information, visit ahaquadcities.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20182019QuadCitiesIAHeartBall/tabid/1004309/Default.aspx
6-11 p.m., Saturday, Radisson Quad-City Plaza, Davenport, $100
6. Diamonds & Divas at Circa '21
On Friday, Circa '21 premieres "Diamonds & Divas," a comedy whodunit set in a luxury hotel in France during the Cannes Film Festival. It's the first professional production in the United States of the madcap comedy. Previews start Feb. 27, and the show runs through April 6. Ticket prices include dinner, but show-only tickets are also available. For show times and tickets, visit circa21.com.
7:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Circa '21, Rock Island, $29.26-53.55
7. QC Theatre Workshop presents 'A Doll's House, Part 2'
The QC Theatre Workshop presents "A Doll’s House, Part 2," a 2017 play written by Lucas Hnath inspired Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket pricing follows a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. For more information and/or to make a reservation, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, QC Theatre Workshop, Pay what it's worth
8. Anthony Gomes with Ellis Kell Winter Blues All-Stars
Check out an all-ages concert by bluesman and songwriter Anthony Gomes, who fuses blues with rock-and-roll in his original songs. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m., Saturday, River Music Experience, Davenport, $12-15
9. Taste of LeClaire
Sample LeClaire's food and beverage scene Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Shops, bars and restaurants will offer free samples of an assortment of food and beverages, including beer, wine and spirits for the 21-plus crowd.
1-4 p.m., Saturday, downtown LeClaire, free