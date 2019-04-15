Michael W. Smith with the Newsboys United
Grammy-winning Christian artist Michael W. Smith joins Christian band Newsboys United for the "Surrounded & United" tour at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, on Friday at The evening will be a "night of worship, featuring hits spanning both artists’ unparalleled careers," according to a news release. Tickets $29.75 to $59.75 are available at ticketmaster. com.
Darlingside w/ Lula Wiles
Darlingside brings its genre-defying mix of folk, indie rock, chamber pop and Americana to the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, at 8 p.m. Friday, April 19. Tickets, available at eventbrite.com, are $16. The show is for ages 19-plus.
Wishbone Ash
British rockers Wishbone Ash bring their signature twin-guitar mastery and powerhouse rhythm section to the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16. Tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com. The show is for ages 19-plus.
The Love Of Motown-an All Star Review
Indulge your love of Motown classics at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Saturday. The review begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $25, are available at ticketmaster.com in advance, or $35 at the door.
Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Circa '21 in downtown Rock Island opens the area premiere of "Grumpy Old Men," the musical based on the 1993 movie starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret, tells the story of two seniors whose 50-year rivalry faces new challenges when a beautiful woman moves into the neighborhood. The show runs through June 1 and is rated PG-13. For showtimes and tickets, $29.26-$55.35, visit circa21.com.
ILuminate
Called “the best new act in America” during their run on "America’s Got Talent" in 2011, iLuminate mixes technology and dance and electrified glow-in-the-dark suits into one imaginative, family-friendly show. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, $20-$45, are available at rhythmcitycasino.showare.com.
Race against Racism
In an effort to take a stand against racism, the YWCA of the Quad-Cities will hold its first Race Against Racism race on Saturday, starting at the YWCA, 229 16th St., Rock Island. The 5K and 1-mile fun run will begin at 9 a.m. and support the YWCA's social justice, youth and advocacy programs. Following the race, there is an after-party at Steve's Old Time Tap in Rock Island. Registration costs $15-$35 is available at secure.getmeregistered.com.
Easter Egg Hunts
There's still time to get the kids to an Easter egg hunt. People Uniting Neighbors and Churches will hold one at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, in Davenport's Cork Hill Park, 11th and Farnam streets. The event includes prizes, games, face painting, a bunny bounce house and free lunch.
The LeClaire Park and Recreation Commission will sponsor an egg hunt beginning promptly at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hollyhock Park, 500 Reynolds St., LeClaire. There also will be a bounce house, free lunch and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Free.
Bobby Long
British singer-songwriter Bobby Long, who has performed at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and the Glastonbury Festival, comes to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E 3rd St., Davenport, at 7 p.m. Thursday. The show is $21-plus. Tickets, $8, are available at eventbrite.com.
