1. Dierks Bentley
American Country Music Award nominee Dierks Bentley brings his Burning Man tour to the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Thursday, March 7, with special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes. Bentley's latest album is "The Mountain," which is nominated for ACMA Album of the Year. For more information, visit taxslayercenter.com.
7 p.m., Thursday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. $34.75-69.75
2. 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine, a Mardi Gras-themed photo booth, festive music and beads galore at this year's Cajun Cook-Off at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Twelve Quad-Cities chefs will offer Cajun-inspired dishes, from spicy blackened dishes to sweeter treats. Proceeds benefit Figge Art Museum's acquisitions and programs. $40 at the door, $35 in advance. For more information, visit figgemuseum.org.
5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport, $35-40
3. Rayland Baxter
Nashville-based Rayland Baxter brings his folk/alternative-country sound to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, Wednesday, March 6, with special guest, Caveman. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit moellernights.com.
7 p.m., Wednesday, The Rust Belt, East Moline, $15.
4. Charlie Love
Chicago native Charlie Love brings the blues to Rhythm City Casino's Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, Saturday, March 9. The show is 21-plus, and starts at 8:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m., Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
5. Catfish Jazz Society and the Bix Beiderbecke Society
Celebrate Bix Beiderbecke's 116th birthday at this month's Catfish Jam session on Sunday, March 10, at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Musicians will include Josh Duffee, drums; Ron Wilson, bass; and David Holcomb, piano, and others may join in the jam. Birthday cake and coffee will be served, food is available for $6. For more information, search Catfish Jazz Society on Facebook.
3-6 p.m., Sunday, Columbus Club, Davenport. Free.
6. Diamonds & Divas at Circa '21
The United States premiere of "Diamonds & Divas," a comedy whodunit set in a luxury hotel in France during the Cannes Film Festival, continues at Circa '21 Dinner Theater, 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, through April 6. Ticket prices include dinner, but show-only tickets are also available. For complete show times and tickets, visit circa21.com.
7:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Circa '21, Rock Island, $29.26-53.55
7. Half Gringa
Half Gringa's work explores the confluence of Latinx and Midwestern identity, according to her website. She'll perform with Mo Carter and Co., at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Sunday, March 10. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. The concert is 21-plus. For more information, visit moellernights.com.
7 p.m. Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $8
8. Race: Are we so different?
The traveling exhibit exploring race through a scientific and historical lens continues at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, through June.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $8-$9
9. Cocktail Cinema - Old School
Enjoy a cocktail and a movie at Cody Road Cocktail House at Mississippi River Distilling Co., 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire, Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. "Old School" the 2003 hit starring Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell will be screened. Bring your own food, cocktails will be available for purchase.
7:30 p.m., Saturday, Cody Road Cocktail House, LeClaire, free