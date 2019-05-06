1. Spring 2019 Beaux Arts Fair
Parking constraints brought by historic flooding has moved the Beaux Arts Fair, usually held at Bechtel Plaza at the Figge Art Museum, to Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, West Locust Street, Davenport. Enjoy the work of more than 100 artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. Free.
2. Tie-Dye in the Park!
Sunrise Village hosts Tie-Dye in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. Bring the family to tie-dye items, paint Hope Rocks, and enjoy live music by Quad-City Rock Academy.
11 a.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf. Free.
3. Spring Barn Show
Take a drive out to Tipton to shop for farmhouse chic antiques, vintage, repurposed and new goods for your home and garden. The Farmhouse Market, 1765 Spicer Ave., Tipton, is open from 3-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
10 a.m., Friday and Saturday, The Farmhouse Market, Tipton. $2
4. Quad-City Botanical Center Plant Sale
Support the Quad City Botanical Center's mission on Friday and Saturday by stocking up at its annual Greenhouse Stock Plant Sale. The sale at the Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission to the sale is free. Members get an advanced chance to shop Thursday from 5 -7 p.m..
10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free
5. Finding Neverland
Finding Neverland, a musical based on the Peter Pan story, comes to the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets, $40.50-$68, are available at the theater, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, or at ticketmaster.com.
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $40.50-$68
6. 98 Degrees
American pop group 98 Degrees plays the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Hear Drew, Jeff, Justin and Nick perform hits like "I Do," and "Give Me Just One Night." Tickets, $30-$65, are available at rhythmcity.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $30-$65
7. The Little Prince
This new play, based on the classic children's book, The Little Prince, tells the story of a little boy who claims to be from another world. The all-ages show will be presented by QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave, Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this weekend and next. Tickets are on a "pay what you can" basis.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday QC Theatre Workshop, Davenport. Pay-what-you-can
8. The Manny Lopez Big Band
The Manny Lopez Big Band brings its swinging sound to The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 E. 3rd Ave., Rock Island, on Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door, and are available at thecirca21speakeasy.com.
6 p.m. Friday, Circa '21 Speakeasy, Rock Island, $15-18
9. Wilderado with Duncan Fellows
Los Angeles-based Wilderado brings its indie rock sound to Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport on Friday. Doors open at 6, music starts at 7 p.m., with opener Duncan Fellows. Tickets, $15, are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m., Friday. Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $15