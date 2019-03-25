1. Signature Series III: KAIA String Quartet
Chicago-based KAIA String Quartet celebrates Latin American culture through the medium of the string quartet. KAIA’s mission is to perform and bring music of the Classical and ethnically diverse genres to the public. The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra brings them to the Boys & Girls Club, 338 6th St, Moline, Sunday at 2 p.m. Check out a sample of their work at the Quad-City Times Paper Jams concert at facebook.com/qctimes/videos/1239700222873340/.
2 p.m., Sunday, The Boys & Girls Club, Moline. $10-25
2. The Annual QC World Cultures Festival
Said to be the largest world cultures event in the Quad-City Area. It honors diversity and promotes cultural awareness through dance, music, food, crafts and more. Starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Free.
5 p.m., Wednesday, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Free
3. Women Fighting Hunger
Help reduce childhood hunger and have some fun, too. The evening at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, includes volunteer hour, cocktails, dinner, and a speech by Nataly Kogan, CEO and Founder of Happier, Inc., a global technology and learning platform, and author of Happier Now: How to Stop Chasing Perfection and Embrace Everyday Moments.
4:30 p.m., Thursday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $45
4. Elton & Billy - The Tribute
Enjoy a tribute act to two legendary piano men, Elton John and Billy Joel, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Andy Anderson (Elton John) and Tony Bohnenkamp (Billy Joel) and a back-up band will perform a show of chart-topping hits. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, River Music Experience. $12
5. Words & Motion
Spoken-word artist Aubrey Barnes performs with Dat Poetry Lounge offer powerful spoken-word performances that tell stories about race and the world around us. The show is $5, and will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Putnam Museum, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. For more information, visit putnam.org/Calendar/Words-and-Motion.
6 p.m. Thursday, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $5
6. Jerusalem In My Heart + Ben Shemie
Montréal/ Beirut contemporary Arabic audio visual duo Jerusalem in my Heart and Daqa'iq Tudaiq wrap voice, electronics and the 16mm analog film work of Charles André Coderre into one live performance at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Monday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $10
7. The Last Five Years
This emotional, intimate musical explores the five-year relationship of two New Yorkers in their 20s through an unconventional structure: He tells the story from start to finish, while she tells it from its final days backward. The show is presented by The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline. For tickets and more information, visit theblackboxtheatre.com/.
Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m., through April 7. The Black Box Theatre, Moline. $16
8. Diamonds & Divas at Circa '21
The United States premiere of "Diamonds & Divas," a comedy whodunit set in a luxury hotel in France during the Cannes Film Festival, continues at Circa '21 Dinner Theater, 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, through April 6. Ticket prices include dinner, but show-only tickets are also available. For complete show times and tickets, visit circa21.com.
7:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m., Sunday, Circa '21, Rock Island, $29.26-53.55
9. Jesus Christ Superstar
Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic rock opera about the life and death of Jesus Christ comes to the Quad-City Music Guild stage, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, in Prospect Park, on Friday. Parking is restricted at the park, so head to SouthPark Mall, by J.C. Penney, and take the shuttle to the theater. Tickets, $11-$16 are available by calling 309-762-6610 or at tix5.centerstageticketing.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Quad-City Music Guild, Moline. $11-16.