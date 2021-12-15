 Skip to main content
Big River Brass Band quartet decks the Quad-City Times halls with tunes at Paper Jams
PAPER JAMS: Five members of the Quad-Cities own Big River Brass Band performing some holiday classics in our newsroom. The full brass and percussion ensemble will be performing at 3 p.m. on Dec.19 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. Masks will be required for the performance.

A brass quintet from the Big River Brass Band brought some holiday cheer to the Quad-City Times newsroom for this edition of Paper Jams. The group played tunes like "O Christmas Tree," "The First Noel" and "Jingle Bells."

The full, 40-person brass band, including percussionists and a pipe organ, will perform their concert, "A Very Brassy Christmas," 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St. in Davenport. Masks are required to attend the performance.

Phyllis Miller, one of the founders of the Big River Brass Band, said they expect a full crowd at their performance. They created the group in 2002 and started with fewer than 10 musicians. It's grown a lot over the years, filled with amateur musicians from all over the Quad-Cities. 

She's excited to have a full holiday season of performances after last year. 

In addition to holiday concerts, the band also performs throughout the summer outdoors, at area parks and band shells. 

