Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Fest brings in new acts to perform traditional jazz

The hometown of jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke will celebrate the musician with some new acts this year, bringing traditional jazz and more to Davenport.

The 51st-annual Bix Jazz Festival will jazz up the Quad-Cities Thursday through Saturday in the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance.

"We just have amazing, fabulous, talented musicians," Bix Jazz Society President Verna Burrichter said. "I'm amazed."

The Chicago Cellar Boys will kick off the celebrations 3 p.m. Thursday at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. The festival will move to Rhythm City starting at 6 p.m., with the Bix Youth Jazz Band, T.J. Muller Trio and Jeff Barnhart.

The Spicy Pickles will strike up the band 11:30 a.m. Friday, and performances by the New Orleans Night Owls, Dave Bennett Quartet, NOLA Jazz Band, Graystone Monarchs and more will last through 10:45 p.m. Music acts will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Oakdale Cemetary, where Bix Beiderbecke was buried, 2501 Eastern Ave., Davenport, and move to Rhythm City from 11:30 a.m.-10:45 p.m.

Created by the Bix Jazz Society to memorialize Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke and the music style he helped develop, Burrichter said its namesake is a major draw for performers.

"The musicians tell us that they love our festival," Burrichter said. "They love to come and play it because it's about a person. It's all about Bix Beiderbecke and his career. He was talented and gifted and was really a contributor to the jazz society, and he passed away before he was 30. I can't believe how much of a mark he made as a musician. And what they say is this one they love because it's about him."