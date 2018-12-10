Multi-platinum rock band Breaking Benjamin will play the TaxSlayer Center on March 20, 2019, as part of a new North American arena tour. Tickets (prices to be determined) will go on sale Friday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.
The Moline date will include Skillet, Underoath and Fight the Fury. Breaking Benjamin will release a music video for their current single, "Tourniquet" on Friday, completing the trilogy of videos released-to-date from their sixth studio album "Ember."
"Ember" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and has spawned two No. 1 rock radio hits with recent singles, "Red Cold River," and "Torn In Two," marking the band's eighth and ninth No. 1 singles to date.
"Ember" is the band's fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200, following 2015's No. 1 debut for "Dark Before Dawn" (Gold), 2009's "Dear Agony" (Platinum) which debuted fourth and 2006's "Phobia" (Platinum) which debuted second, according to a tour release.
For more information, visit www.breakingbenjamin.com/tour.