Carrie Underwood brings Denim & Rhinestones tour to Taxslayer Center

Singer Carrie Underwood performs at Nissan Stadium as part of the 2016 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

 Jason Moore

Carrie Underwood is headed to the Quad-Cities this fall on her Denim & Rhinestones tour. 

The country star will perform 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Taxslayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. She will be joined by Jimmie Allen, a fellow country singer. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, with prices ranging from $39.50-$125. According to a press release, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Tunnels to Towers foundation, which provides housing for families of veterans and first responders. 

The tour will follow the release of Underwood's new album, "Denim & Rhinestones," set to come out June 10. She is currently performing at her Las Vegas residency, which will continue after the tour has ended in spring 2023. 

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” Underwood said in a news release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of "Denim & Rhinestones" to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

