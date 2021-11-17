Christmas at Augustana returns to the stage

After a holiday season with no live music in 2020, the Augustana College Department of Music will bring Christmas at Augustana back to the stage.
Student musicians will play Christmas music at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. Groups set to perform include the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Choir, Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble.
Masks will be required to attend the event. Tickets cost between $16-$21, and can be purchased online or by calling 309-794-7306.
Those wanting to enjoy the concert virtually can listen in Dec. 4 on the college's website through WQAD. The performance will be rebroadcast 11 a.m. Dec. 25 in the Quad-Cities.
Augustana College has put on the holiday concert, presented by Quad City Bank & Trust, since 2008. In 2020 they held the concert in a digital format.
“We are so excited to be able to sing together again in Centennial Hall this year,” said Augustana Choir director Jon Hurty in a news release. “The students and directors are really looking forward to sharing our Christmas music, live and in person!”