Country singer Lindsay Ell is slated to play a concert next year at the Rhythm City Casino, the Davenport event center announced Friday.
The concert is set for Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Ell, known for tunes such as "Criminal" and "Waiting on You," opened for Brad Paisley at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline in March.
The Canada native started playing shows when she was 10 and moved to Nashville at 20 to pursue a career in music. Almost a decade later, Ell released her first full-length album, “The Project," in August 2017. It debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart and Billboard named it the year's best country album.
She followed that in May 2018 with the release of "The Continuum Project," featuring track-by-track covers of John Mayer's 2006 album.
Last week, Ell and fellow country artist Brantley Gilbert released a duet called, "What Happens in a Small Town."
Tickets cost $25 or $35, and went on sale Friday. They are available by visiting rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at the casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.