Craig Morgan to headline Cedar County Fair

Country music artist Craig Morgan is the headline act at the 2022 Cedar County Fair, the board announced Tuesday.
Morgan who has charted 25 songs, has 2 gold records and millions of followers on social media, will perform July 16, 2022 in Tipton.
Morgan is known to thrill massive crowds with signature hits including “Bonfire,” Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and the four-week No. 1, “That's What I Love About Sunday.” This is a show you are not going to want to miss!
Track Tickets (the section closest to the stage) go on sale to the public on at 8 a.m., Dec. 3. Entrance to the Grandstand is free with gate admission. Track tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchases at www.thecedarcountyfair.com.
Find out more about the fair and the concert by visiting www.thecedarcountyfair.com or by following them on Facebook @thecedarcountyfair.
Quad-City Times