Davenport music producer releases single ahead of album

Isaiah Davis' new album, "What Lovers Do," holds crossovers of all kinds. From mixing different styles to sampling from the music he both grew up with and grew to love later on, the artist has turned the sounds of his life into something entirely new.

The 34-year-old Davenport resident released the first single, also titled "What Lovers Do," in February ahead of the album. The song is about meeting someone for the first time and not being able to shake them from your head, set to a pop-EDM beat.

"People love it, they're very excited," Davis said. "Who doesn't love a song about love and pursuing the person that you care about? You know what I mean? The reception has been really good."

As for his lyrics, Davis said he likes to take a step back and write from a more objective point of view rather than fully draw from personal experience. It allows him to write about anything that comes to mind, opening up all kinds of creative opportunities.

Davis grew up surrounded by music. His father is a pianist who often came to his school to perform, making Davis feel like the coolest kid in the class. His mother brings jazz stars to the Redstone Room at River Music Experience through the Smooth Jazz Series. Getting older moved Davis' tastes from Christian music and piano pieces to punk and alternative rock to pop like Christina Aguilera.

This led to Davis learning to play the drums as well as the piano, to a lesser degree. However, it was hip-hop dancing that he really fell in love with as a child. He stuck with it, starting an all-male dance group at Davenport North High School and going on tour after high school.

He toured with Chris Brown, T-Pain, and other hip-hop stars before returning to music production. He'd made some tracks when he was younger, but it wasn't until his friends had him lay down a track with Garage Band that he realized he wanted to produce music more full-time. It was then when he began to transition from giving his all to dancing, to giving his all to music.

"It was really cool going out there and getting to meet those guys, and dancing and doing what I loved," Davis said. "But the whole time, I was like, I love music, too. So I really just wanted to see if I could bring it all together."

Davis doesn't dance much anymore, as he knows he won't be able to keep it up forever. He continues to choreograph dance, and still loves the art, having taught in dance studios across the area.

This is his third album, and the first one he said he can really push. The song "What Lovers Do" has people wanting to come back and listen again and again, he said.

After the single has gained some traction, Davis plans to release the entire album and take it on tour, starting local but hopefully booking shows in Iowa City and beyond. That's what he thinks about when making his music — performing it to a crowd and feeling their energy reflected back at him.

"When I produce, I have a mindset of wanting to move in an arena," Davis said. "I want it to be able to be played on the radio, people can vibe to it in their cars, but I also want people to freak out and just dance during a show of like 50,000 people."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.